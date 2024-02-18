Sandeshkhali case: 'Thief-rapist' slogans raised as Trinamool leader brought to court

The people, especially the women of Sandeshkhali, raised 'thief-thief' and 'rapist-rapist' slogans as arrested Trinamool Congress leader Shibu Hazra, who had been booked under charges of rape and attempt to murder, was brought to a district court on Sunday.

As the police brought Hazra within the premises of Basirhat Sub-division Court on Sunday afternoon, a large number of people assembled there, mostly from Sandeshkhali, expressed their fury by shouting slogans and condemning the arrested accused.

Meanwhile, there was a celebration mood since morning over Hazra’s arrest in Sandeshkhali, where the local women were seen exchanging sweets with each other.