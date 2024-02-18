Systemic Sexual Assault, an Oppressive TMC and Not Much Recourse: What Sandeshkhali Villagers Say

Another woman in her mid-fifties said that in 2021, the women of the area sent a mass petition detailing all the cases of rape and torture of local women to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by post. “Things did not improve. Police started threatening us for acting smart,” she added.

She noted that the wanton crimes against local women are part of a bigger scheme where rights are continuously infringed upon.

“For the past few years, we’re robbed of our dignity. When the men in our families protested, TMC cadres and police mercilessly beat them up. Farmland was captured without farmers’ consent and turned into fisheries. No one got any compensation. Even allowances and money for working for government projects were forcibly taken away from us,” she said.

Another local said that rising awareness of how the state government is “looting” people’s money is why internet has been shut down. “Youth are able to look up how Shahjahan Sheikh has claimed to have done work worth crores which have come to naught,” he said.

Shahjahan Sheikh is very much the centre of all things Sandeshkhali. It is to search his house that ED officials arrived in the village in January this year, in connection with an alleged public distribution system scam. Since then, Shahjahan’s whereabouts have remained unknown despite multiple summons and a lookout notice by the ED. His legal team has sought court approval for bail on several occasions.

“Didi is protecting him. He is being sheltered by the police and the administration. They might want to diffuse the anger by arresting one or two people, but the main culprit is still at large,” a local woman said.

In the Kacharipara part of Sandeshkhali, another villager says financial corruption in the village “started soon after Trinamool came to power.”