Reclaiming the frame: How FTII's women alumni are documenting their own stories

The banalties of hostel rooms, the remnants of laughter after a joke has been forgotten, the humiliation of being harassed, the loneliness of movie nights. All these memories of days spent at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, floated into the minds of women alumni as a digital project brought them together.

The hostel that housed them has now been demolished but some of these memories found their way into beautiful short films they crafted. Thirteen of those films have been travelling across India, and reached Kerala this week for the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) held in Thiruvananthapuram.

The project that brought them together had a curious title: A Room of Our Own – a digital art and memory project that records the gendered experience of being women students who remain a minority within the student body. Less than 10% of the alumni are women in FTII's 65 years.

The idea was born of the imagination of three women alumni – Surabhi Sharma, Bina Paul and Reena Mohan – who set out to document the stories and works of every woman who has crossed the gates of the institute.

Surabhi, Beena and Reena, all well known names in cinema, leveraged all their contacts and spent several weeks reaching out to these women.