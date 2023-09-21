News

Punjab Police launch crack down on accomplices of gangster Goldy Brar

IANS

The Punjab police on Thursday, September 21, launched a statewide crackdown on the accomplices of Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar. Brar is an accused in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala.

Satinderjeet Singh, alias Goldy Brar, a native of Muktsar Sahib, went to Canada on a student visa in 2017. He is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. 

Brar has been listed among Canada's 25 most wanted fugitives in the country. Wanted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for murder, Brar's name figured in the 'Bolo (Be On the Lookout) Program'. His life-sized cutout among all 25 fugitives has been displayed at Toronto's Yonge-Dundas Square. 

Punjab-origin NIA-wanted gangster shot dead in Canada

Rival gangsters Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria claim responsibility for killing Duneke in Canada

