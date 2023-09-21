Punjab-origin NIA-wanted gangster shot dead in Canada

Punjab-origin NIA-wanted gangster Sukha Duneke was shot dead in Canada's Winnipeg in an inter-gang rivalry, Chandigrah police officials said. Sukhdool Singh, alias Duneke, was part of the Khalistan movement in Canada.

Duneke, an associate of the Devinder Bambiha gang in Punjab, escaped to Canada in 2017 on forged documents.

On Wednesday, his name figured among the list of 43 gangsters released by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that sought information about his illegal properties.