Punjab-origin NIA-wanted gangster shot dead in Canada

Punjab-origin NIA-wanted gangster Sukha Duneke was shot dead in Canada's Winnipeg in an inter-gang rivalry, Chandigrah police officials said. Sukhdool Singh, alias Duneke, was part of the Khalistan movement in Canada.
Duneke, an associate of the Devinder Bambiha gang in Punjab, escaped to Canada in 2017 on forged documents.
On Wednesday, his name figured among the list of 43 gangsters released by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) that sought information about his illegal properties.
His murder on Wednesday night is similar to the killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in inter-gang warfare in Canada's Surrey in June.
IANS approached top NIA officials for comments, but got no response.
Read: Canadian PM says ‘credible allegations’ that Indian agents killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar
India rejects allegations by Canada that Indian agents killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar
'Exercise utmost caution': India warns its citizens in Canada