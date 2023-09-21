Rival gangsters Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria claim responsibility for killing Duneke in Canada

Rival gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria on Thursday, September 21, separately claimed responsibility for the killing of Punjab-origin National Investigation Agency (NIA)-wanted gangster Sukha Duneke, who was shot dead in Canada's Winnipeg in an inter-gang rivalry.

Bishnoi said, "Sukhdool had murdered our brother Gurlal Brar and was behind the killing of Vicky Middukhera as well as kabaddi player Sandeep Nagal Ambian."

Likewise, Bhagwanpuria, another Punjab-based gangster who was once a close aide of Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the killing, saying he took revenge for Sandeep Nagal Ambian.