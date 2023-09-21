Rival gangsters Bishnoi, Bhagwanpuria claim responsibility for killing Duneke in Canada

Rival gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria on Thursday, September 21, separately claimed responsibility for the killing of Punjab-origin National Investigation Agency (NIA)-wanted gangster Sukha Duneke, who was shot dead in Canada's Winnipeg in an inter-gang rivalry.
Bishnoi said, "Sukhdool had murdered our brother Gurlal Brar and was behind the killing of Vicky Middukhera as well as kabaddi player Sandeep Nagal Ambian."
Likewise, Bhagwanpuria, another Punjab-based gangster who was once a close aide of Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the killing, saying he took revenge for Sandeep Nagal Ambian.
Sukhdool Singh, alias Duneke, was part of the Khalistan movement in Canada. Duneke, an associate of the Devinder Bambiha Gang in Punjab, escaped to Canada in 2017 on forged documents. He was wanted by Punjab Police in cases of extortion, attempt to murder, and murder.
On Wednesday, his name figured among the list of 43 gangsters released by the NIA, which sought information about his illegal properties.
His murder on Wednesday night was similar to the killing of terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in inter-gang warfare in Surrey in June. IANS approached Punjab Police officials for comments, but they refused to comment on the killing.