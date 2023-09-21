'Exercise utmost caution': India warns its citizens in Canada

The Union government on Wednesday, September 20, issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students residing in Canada saying that in view of "growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada", all there and those contemplating travel are urged “to exercise utmost caution”. The advisory from the Indian government came a day after Canada on Tuesday issued a travel advisory to its citizens. It urged its citizens to exercise "high degree of caution" while travelling to India citing terrorism threat.

Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, issued an “Advisory for Indian Nationals and Indian Students in Canada.” In the advisory, the MEA said, “In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution.” It said, “Recently, threats have particularly targeted Indian diplomats and sections of the Indian community who oppose the anti-India agenda. Indian nationals are therefore advised to avoid travelling to regions and potential venues in Canada that have seen such incidents."

It further said that the Indian High Commission or Consulates General will continue to be in contact with the Canadian authorities to ensure the safety and well being of the Indian community in Canada.