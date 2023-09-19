Canadian PM says ‘credible allegations’ that Indian agents killed Hardeep Singh Nijjar

Trudeau said, "Any involvement of a foreign government in the killing of a Canadian citizen on Canadian soil is an unacceptable violation of our sovereignty. It is contrary to the fundamental rules by which free, open, and democratic societies conduct themselves. As you would expect, we have been working closely and coordinating with our allies on this very serious matter."

Trudeau said that he brought the issue to the notice of the Indian Prime Minister during his visit. "Canada declared its deep concerns to the top intelligence and security officials of the Indian government last week at the G20. I brought them personally and directly to Prime Minister Modi," he said.

He said that because of Nijjar's killing, Canadians are "angry" and "perhaps frightened right now". "Canada is a rule of law country. The protection of our citizens and defence of our sovereignty are fundamental," he said.

Expelling the senior Indian diplomat, Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly said, "My expectations are clear. I expect India to fully collaborate with us and get to the bottom of this." She said Canada has informed US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak about its decision.

Canada's Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, under whom the Royal Canadian Mounted Police is investigating the killing, said, "We'll hold the perpetrators accountable and bring them to justice."