Puducherry child murder: Residents reveal accused pretended to help find missing girl

The police, along with local residents, formed multiple search teams and started combing through the area. Residents state that they came to each house and made note of those living there and searched through all their belongings, including inside cupboards, fridges, etc. “The search was concentrated in this area because the CCTV footage showed that the girl had come here,” a relative of the child told TNM.

The search for the child had happened multiple times in the area and Karunas alias Kakka was a part of it. “He was walking here and there, watching the news, and looking for the girl. We never imagined he might have been involved in this, though we knew he was a ganja addict,” says 60-year-old Sumathi, a neighbour of Karunas.

The girl's father, speaking to TNM, said that he saw Karunas standing near the tea shop and in the area while searching for his child. Karunas lived less than a kilometre away from the girl’s house.

The police later started questioning all the history sheeters in the area. However, they too did not take Karunas with them because he was involved in searching for the girl. Later, when they found that he was not questioned, they called him for an interrogation. Residents say that as soon as he was called for questioning, he cut himself with a blade across his body.

On March 5, at around 2 pm, the police found a sack-like object floating in a drainage behind a cow shed. When lifted, it was a bundled, white-coloured dhoti with the decomposed body of the child. Her hands and legs were found tied and there were injuries throughout her body. The cow shed behind which the drainage flows was attached to a house belonging to the family of Vivekanandan (56), the other suspect in the case. The connection between Karunas and Vivekanandan is not clear yet, though the residents allege that Karunas supplied ganja and drugs to Vivekanandan.