Missing schoolgirl found dead in drain near house in Puducherry, two suspects detained

The body of a nine-year-old girl was discovered in a decomposing state in a drain close to her house on the afternoon of March 5, Tuesday, in Sholai Nagar of Muthialpet in Puducherry. A Class 5 student at a government school in Sholai Nagar, the child went missing on March 2, after she was last seen playing with her friends outside her house.

The child’s parents Narayanan and Mythili noticed she was missing by night and started to search for the girl. When they were unable to find her, Narayanan approached the Muthialpet police station and lodged a complaint around 10.20 pm.