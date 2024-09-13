Old guard vs. new voices: The top three contenders for Sri Lankan polls

Among the three candidates, President Wickremesinghe, who has held the office of Prime Minister six times, is seen as the least likely to win. He was PM during the economic collapse and later became the President of a country with a staggering public debt: 128% of its GDP. For Sri Lankan voters he represents the ‘old guard’ and his UNP – often described as Sri Lanka’s ‘Grand Old Party’ – was unable to secure even a single seat in the 2020 Parliamentary elections. He has the backing of a Rajapaksa family member from the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

The IMF’s 48-month loan under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) provided USD 2.9 billion to Sri Lanka in 2023. This was negotiated by the Wickremesinghe administration. As part of austerity measures, the public sector saw salary cuts, tax hikes and more. Last year, Human Rights Watch observed: “The government has announced policies that effectively reduce salaries in public service agencies, eliminate subsidies, and increase regressive taxes – steps that could degrade public services and further raise prices at a time when a large segment of the population is already struggling due to high inflation.”

Sajith Premadasa, the son of former President Ranasinghe Premadasa, has attempted to create an image of his barely four-year-old party, SJB, as an alternative to Wickremesinghe’s UNP. The former deputy of Wickremesinghe has repeatedly trained his guns on him, calling him a “president without a people’s mandate”.