Don't harass queer couples, Supreme Court tells cops

Delivering its judgement in the marriage equality petitions on Tuesday, October 17, the Supreme Court issued a list of directions to the law enforcement machinery to ensure that queer persons are not harassed or humiliated by the police. "There shall be no harassment of queer couples by summoning them to the police station or visiting their places of residence solely to interrogate them about their gender identity or sexual orientation," the court observed, referring to the practice of police personnel calling LGBTQIA+ persons to the station, often in cahoots with relatives who refuse to accept their queer identity.

The court said that the police should verify the legitimacy of complaints lodged by LGBTQIA+ persons about their families restricting their freedom of movement, and ensure that such freedom is not curtailed. The court said, "When a police complaint is filed apprehending violence from the family for the reason that the complainant is queer or is in a queer relationship, they shall on verifying the genuineness of the complaint ensure due protection."

The court also made it clear that queer persons should not be forced to return to their natal families against their wishes. It instructed the police to conduct a preliminary investigation (as per the order issued in Lalita Kumari vs Government of UP and others) before filing a First Information Report (FIR) against a queer couple or one of the parties in a queer relationship. "If the person is an adult and is in a consensual relationship with another person of the same or different gender or has left their natal home of their own volition, the police shall close the complaint after recording a statement to that effect," the court said.