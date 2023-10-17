From Taiwan to Columbia: A look at marriage equality around the world

As the five-judge Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court is all set to deliver its judgement on a batch of petitions seeking marriage equality in India, on Tuesday, October 17, we look at the countries where marriage is equal for all. It is important to note that the petition seeking marriage equality in India deals with the right to marriage for all, including same-sex couples, trans people and other queer persons. While many nations have legalised same-sex marriage, not all have extended this inclusivity to all corners of the LGBTQIA++ spectrum.

At present, marriage equality is recognised in 34 nations. These countries include Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Cuba, Denmark, Ecuador, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Luxembourg, Malta, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, and Uruguay.