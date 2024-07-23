No focus on rail safety in Budget ‘24 despite frequent accidents in the past year

Railway accidents in the last year

In the last year, India has witnessed several minor and major railway accidents. A major collision between three trains in Odisha in June 2023 killed 296 people and injured more than a thousand others. In 2024 alone, there have been at least four incidents leaving 17 people dead and injuring many others.

Since the Odisha incident, there have been several other rail mishaps that cost human lives. In August 2023, the collapse of an under-construction railway bridge in Mizoram into the Kurung river killed at least 26 workers. The same month, nine people were killed when the Lucknow-Rameshwaram train caught fire, when it was stationed near Madurai. In October last year, six coaches of the North East Express derailed in Bihar, causing the death of four people and injuring more than 70 others. The same month, two passenger trains collided in Andhra Pradesh, when one of them derailed, causing the death of 14 people and injuring 50 others.

The biggest rail accident of 2024 happened in June when a freight train collided into the Kanchanjunga Express in Darjeeling of West Bengal and killed 10 people and injured 60 others. Last week, yet another train derailment in Uttar Pradesh took the lives of four people.

The progress of KAVACH

While both revenue and capital expenditure are important for rail safety, it's important to note that money for the automatic rail collision avoidance system, called KAVACH, has to come from the capital expenditure allocation, which has seen a 7.1% increase from the last Budget. The Budget doesn't clearly spell out how much has been allocated for KAVACH. Nor is there clarity on how much has been spent each year on this technology.

According to the government, until July 2023, Rs 351.91 crore has been spent on KAVACH — announced in 2020. This is despite an allocation of Rs 798.98 crore in 2023-24 alone, according to a reply given by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Rajya Sabha on July 28, 2023.

When it was adopted by the Narendra Modi government in 2020 as the National Automatic Train Protection System (replacing the existing Train Collision Avoidance System) it was announced that KAVACH will cover more than 35,000 km of the rail route. If implemented, the anti-collision system will help trains run safely in bad weather, and will automatically apply the brakes in case of an emergency even if the loco pilot fails to do so, thus decreasing the probability of an accident. The technology has to be fitted in both trains as well as rail routes. The KAVACH system uses electronic and radio frequency devices on trains and tracks and railway signalling.