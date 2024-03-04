The ghettoisation of sleeper coaches: The two Bharats of Indian Railways

In December 2023, to a question raised by CPI(M) MP John Brittas in the Rajya Sabha about the number of non-AC sleeper, second class, and unreserved coaches that were replaced with AC coaches, the Minister answered vaguely, without addressing the question posed. The answer submitted in Parliament simply stated, “The number of general and sleeper (non-AC coaches) comprises about two-thirds of the total holding of coaches.”

According to the 2021-22 annual report of the Indian Railway, more AC third class coaches were introduced replacing normal general sleeper class coaches in trains. This move, which came at the cost of general, de-reserved sleeper coaches, meant tickets that were twice or more expensive than sleepers, making it inaccessible to large sections. According to the report, the production of AC third economy class coaches has continually increased over the years. “One prototype coach was developed in 2020-21, and 271 coaches in 2021-22,” the report said.

Seven trains in the Southern Railway saw sleeper coaches being reduced in order to increase AC coaches from September 2023 onwards. This move involved other consequent actions like reserved sleeper coaches being changed to de-reserved, and even de-reserved sleeper coaches being completely removed from several trains.

Seats in de-reserved sleeper coaches, which are meant to manage the crowd in second class coaches, are priced slightly higher than general compartments. Seats will be subject to availability, that is, there will be no particular seat allotted. People who have season tickets can also travel in de-reserved compartments.

Targets for special checking squads

While passengers face several difficulties such as overcrowding due to the reduced number of non AC general and sleeper coaches, the Railways are generating profit by penalising travellers without appropriate tickets. In addition to deploying TTEs to check the tickets, the Railways also have special ticket checking squads that are authorised to check any coach irrespective of time. The squads are also given monthly targets for fines.

The squads are specialist bodies meant to coordinate the activities of ticket checking. Squads have monthly targets, which vary from squad to squad. According to the source, each member of the general squad has a target of Rs 3 lakh per month, while the single-person special squad has a target of Rs 8 lakh per month. There are several other squads, and the target amount varies for each squad. Every squad member is under pressure to achieve the monthly target, the source said.

Members of the squad achieve the target by checking short as well as long-distance trains. However, the source said, checking in the north India-bound trains helps the squad achieve the target. According to them, this is because most passengers with general tickets would be forced to travel in sleeper compartments due to the overcrowding in general compartments. The squad can then penalise people for travelling without the appropriate ticket and charge a large amount as the journey extension would usually be for a longer distance.

Often, migrant labourers bear the brunt for this. Take the example of the Sanghamitra Express, a train from Bengaluru via Chennai to Danapur in Bihar – a route with significant migrant traffic – which has only two general coaches. TNM encountered multiple migrant workers from Bihar who are employed in Chennai and Puducherry who complained that the train always gets crowded en route. Several passengers who entered the sleeper compartments without a confirmed ticket rationalised, “A ticket’s price is Rs 900, but we pay a fine of Rs 1,200. Why should we get down after paying more than what a passenger is paying?” they ask.

The source in the Railway explained the penalty calculation to TNM. The TTEs or the checking squads can penalise a person travelling without a ticket or without the appropriate ticket for the coach they are travelling in. The amount is calculated on the basis of the ticket charge from the last checking point (checking points are pre-determined along all routes) to the point of detection (the station from which the TTE caught the person), along with a penalty and a journey extension amount, depending on where should the person needs to go.