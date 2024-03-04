The ghettoisation of sleeper coaches: The two Bharats of Indian Railways

This story is part of a series on the Indian Railways, curated by Maria Teresa Raju, with reportage from the five southern states.
On a regular working day in August 2023, Parvathy Nambiar, an undergraduate student in Kozhikode’s Devagiri College, fainted inside a packed coach of the Parasuram Express train. Parvathy was making her everyday journey from her hometown Koyilandy to her college when the overcrowding on the train caused breathing difficulties for her. Her mother Sheena told TNM, “She fainted on the train and vomited after reaching Kozhikode, that was the last day she travelled on the Parasuram Express.” Ever since, Parvathy has relied on buses to get to college.
This is not an isolated incident. In the four months between November 2023 and February 2024, reports said that 18 women passengers under similar circumstances. The Parasuram Express, which has 16 general, three sleepers, and two AC coaches, can accommodate roughly 1,500 persons. But during peak hours, the train carries more than 3,000 passengers, a regular passenger told TNM.
Many others who depend on trains to get to their schools, colleges, or workplaces during the peak hours in the mornings and evenings, have had to go through similar ordeals. While the alternative of taking a bus to college was available for Parvathy, the same is not possible for the numerous other daily commuters due to considerations including fares and timings.
The troubles are not limited to the local trains in Kerala. The same scenario can be observed in all five southern states, especially in parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu on interstate trains.
The crowds are so vast on these trains that it is next to impossible to tell the difference between a sleeper coach and a general coach. In 2022-23, the Railways carried a total of 639 crore passengers across all classes, which was lower than the 843.9 crore passengers in the pre pandemic year of 2018-19. Of the 639 crore passengers in 2022-23, 174.03 crore were non suburban unreserved passengers.
It is noteworthy that it is just the general and sleeper coaches that have large crowds. The people affected by this are mostly low income individuals who cannot afford an AC ticket or alternative modes of transport. The reasons for the excessive crowding are multiple. Issues ranging from reduction in the number of sleeper and general coaches, ticketing rules and penalty methods, to schedule adjustments were cited to TNM by passengers, railway authorities, and rail activists.
Why are only sleepers, and not AC coaches, crowded?
Pranav Prasannan, a native of Palakkad, recalled a 5- hour train journey from Kayamkulam to Ottapalam with a reserved ticket on the Kerala Express in November 2023. He spent the journey perched on the upper berth in a crowded sleeper coach with a few others. “I had bought a ticket and entered the train, but there was not enough room to even breathe. A mother and her child were sitting on my reserved seat, and I didn’t feel like asking them to vacate my seat,” he told TNM.
Why do reserved sleeper coaches have more passengers than there are seats?
A source in the Railways told TNM that the process of ticket upgradation plays a role in it. A general ticket holder can upgrade to a sleeper coach by paying an additional amount, which would vary depending on the distance they want to travel. After upgrading, they can travel in the sleeper coach like a reserved ticket holder.
Ideally, upgrading should be possible only when there is a vacant seat. A Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) who upgrades a general ticket should allot a seat number to the passenger. However, according to the Railways source, if the person expresses willingness to adjust and travel, the TTE will upgrade the ticket without a proper seat number. Such upgrades on the condition of adjustment are possible during the daytime. However, sleeper coaches are crowded even at night.
In the air-conditioned (AC) compartments, on the other hand, upgrades are still possible only when there is a vacancy. The ‘adjustment’ that the Railway source mentioned is not possible in AC compartments. “Overcrowding is not allowed in AC coaches,” added the source. Anyone who cannot afford an AC ticket or even those who couldn't get a ticket because of lack of availability, will have to travel in the dangerously crowded general and sleeper coaches.
The source in the Railways told TNM that even TTEs face difficulties due to crowds. They are unable to check tickets properly, and sometimes cannot get down at the stations they are supposed to. TTEs are responsible for clearing the allocated berth for the passengers who have confirmed tickets. However, it is difficult to do this in crowded trains.
The crowds in non-suburban unreserved coaches in 2022-23 was three times more than the previous year. The answer submitted in Parliament in August 2023 by Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the total number of passengers who travelled in non-suburban unreserved coaches in 2022-23 was three times more than the number of people who took unreserved coaches in 2021-22. The statement added that 1,15,738 non AC coaches were temporarily and 1447 permanently augmented in 2022-23. In 2021-22, on the other hand, 48,294 non AC coaches were temporarily and 439 permanently augmented. The total number of non AC (general and sleeper) coaches 41,917, the statement said.
In December 2023, to a question raised by CPI(M) MP John Brittas in the Rajya Sabha about the number of non-AC sleeper, second class, and unreserved coaches that were replaced with AC coaches, the Minister answered vaguely, without addressing the question posed. The answer submitted in Parliament simply stated, “The number of general and sleeper (non-AC coaches) comprises about two-thirds of the total holding of coaches.”
According to the 2021-22 annual of the Indian Railway, more AC third class coaches were introduced replacing normal general sleeper class coaches in trains. This move, which came at the cost of general, de-reserved sleeper coaches, meant tickets that were twice or more expensive than sleepers, making it inaccessible to large sections. According to the report, the production of AC third economy class coaches has continually increased over the years. “One prototype coach was developed in 2020-21, and 271 coaches in 2021-22,” the report said.
Seven trains in the Southern Railway saw in order to increase AC coaches from September 2023 onwards. This move involved other consequent actions like reserved sleeper coaches being changed to de-reserved, and even de-reserved sleeper coaches being completely removed from several trains.
Seats in de-reserved sleeper coaches, which are meant to manage the crowd in second class coaches, are priced slightly higher than general compartments. Seats will be subject to availability, that is, there will be no particular seat allotted. People who have season tickets can also travel in de-reserved compartments.
Targets for special checking squads
While passengers face several difficulties such as overcrowding due to the reduced number of non AC general and sleeper coaches, the Railways are generating profit by penalising travellers without appropriate tickets. In addition to deploying TTEs to check the tickets, the Railways also have special ticket checking squads that are authorised to check any coach irrespective of time. The squads are also given monthly targets for fines.
The squads are specialist bodies meant to coordinate the activities of ticket checking. Squads have monthly targets, which vary from squad to squad. According to the source, each member of the general squad has a target of Rs 3 lakh per month, while the single-person special squad has a target of Rs 8 lakh per month. There are several other squads, and the target amount varies for each squad. Every squad member is under pressure to achieve the monthly target, the source said.
Members of the squad achieve the target by checking short as well as long-distance trains. However, the source said, checking in the north India-bound trains helps the squad achieve the target. According to them, this is because most passengers with general tickets would be forced to travel in sleeper compartments due to the overcrowding in general compartments. The squad can then penalise people for travelling without the appropriate ticket and charge a large amount as the journey extension would usually be for a longer distance.
Often, migrant labourers bear the brunt for this. Take the example of the Sanghamitra Express, a train from Bengaluru via Chennai to Danapur in Bihar – a route with significant migrant traffic – which has only two general coaches. TNM encountered multiple migrant workers from Bihar who are employed in Chennai and Puducherry who complained that the train always gets crowded en route. Several passengers who entered the sleeper compartments without a confirmed ticket rationalised, “A ticket’s price is Rs 900, but we pay a fine of Rs 1,200. Why should we get down after paying more than what a passenger is paying?” they ask.
The source in the Railway explained the penalty calculation to TNM. The TTEs or the checking squads can penalise a person travelling without a ticket or without the appropriate ticket for the coach they are travelling in. The amount is calculated on the basis of the ticket charge from the last checking point (checking points are pre-determined along all routes) to the point of detection (the station from which the TTE caught the person), along with a penalty and a journey extension amount, depending on where should the person needs to go.
If a person has a general ticket and travels on a sleeper coach, the same penalty would be applicable after the reduction of the general ticket charge from the total penalty amount.
In the wee hours of February 9, TNM visited the Chennai Central Station to meet the passengers of the Howrah-Chennai Mail, a train that is infamous for its crowds. It is usually scheduled to arrive in Chennai around 2:30 am and will depart to Howrah at 7 am.
However, general coach passengers in Chennai wait from 2 am to catch seats. Asgar, who was among the 500-odd passengers who had boarded the train’s general bogies within 15 minutes of its arrival in Chennai on February 9 explained, “If we arrive late, we will be forced to enter the sleeper compartments because there will be no space here. If caught in the sleeper without a ticket, the TTE will extort money from us to continue our journey after paying a fine. To avoid having to pay that money, we come almost five hours before departure and secure seats.”
TNM also visited the Krantivira Sangolli Rayanna Bengaluru Station on February 11 to look at the crowds in the Rani Chennamma Express, which travels from Bengaluru to Miraj in Maharashtra. The train arrives at the Bengaluru station at 10 pm and departs at 11 pm but passengers had been waiting for the train for well over two hours. As soon as the train arrived on the platform and before it stopped to a halt, passengers had already thrown themselves inside the locked general compartments through open windows. February 11 was a Sunday and with the weekend being over, the crowd was expected to be less, yet passengers were travelling seated in front of the lavatories and coach entrances.
“The crowd is less today compared to what I’ve seen before. During weekends and festival seasons, there isn't enough space to even stand and travel. Despite it being less crowded today, I’m still forced to sit in front of the entrance and travel because the seats are all full,” said Poornachandra, a passenger on the Rani Chennamma Express.
What’s more, there is no upper limit for tickets that can be issued for general coaches. A railway officer working in the Commercial Department told TNM that stations are not aware of how many general coach tickets have been issued at the stations before them. “If one station issues 50-100 general tickets, there is no way for the other stations to know. They will issue several more tickets. Coaches have an average capacity of 90-100 seats and with every station issuing approximately 50 tickets, one can estimate how quickly a coach can get overcrowded,” he said.
The officer added that due to this, the passengers with general seat tickets begin trickling into sleeper coaches. The troubles are compounded by the fact that over the past several years, the Railways Ministry has considerably cut down the number of sleeper coaches.
The inter-district express trains in Tamil Nadu that mainly carry people from migrant belts such as Bihar and West Bengal are often very crowded due to this reason. For instance- the Howrah-Chennai Mail, one of the most crowded trains, has a total of only two general compartments as against five sleeper coaches, nine third AC coaches and, two second AC coaches and one first AC coach.
“An express train has a pulling capacity of 28 bogies, similarly a passenger train has a pulling capacity of 18 bogies. Two major express trains running through Kerala – Parasuram and Jaswantpura – have only 21 and 18 respectively. The division can resolve these crowds by allotting two to three compartments, but spare compartments are not available here,” says CE Chakkunny, working chairman of Confederation of All India Rail Users Association.
Commenting on the crowds, Roy Rozario, a former employee of the Railways and the President of Pattabiram Rail Passenger Association, suggested, “Previously there used to be several Janta Expresses — non AC trains with only sleeper and general coaches. The prices of tickets were nominal and they carried a huge influx of migrant workers across the country. However, today, the priority seems to be on premium trains like the Vande Bharat catering to certain income groups alone and not for the welfare of all. Janta expresses should be brought back and they should run regularly. That itself can significantly reduce the crowds in trains like the Howrah-Chennai Mail.”
TNM tried to contact the Divisional Rail Managers of the Palakkad and Chennai divisions for their comments. However, we did not receive any responses.