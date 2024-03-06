The new India of Vande Bharats: Who it accommodates and sidelines

This story is part of a series on the Indian Railways, curated by Maria Teresa Raju, with reportage from the five southern states.
In Kerala, a Railway officer was after a Vande Bharat train was delayed for two minutes during a trial run, in April 2023. Even though the suspension was later revoked following the intervention of labour unions, this incident is an apt example of how Vande Bharat trains are given priority over all other services in the country. Its precise timing is, among other things, one of the most celebrated aspects of this vanity project of the Union government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Vande Bharat, with its luxury and punctuality, is however not for the average rail passenger. These trains, which are heavily promoted by the Modi government, charge almost eight times more than a general coach on a passenger train. Passengers travelling on other trains also have to deal with frequent delays as the tracks are congested and Vande Bharat gets unhindered access.
It was in February 2019 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off the first Vande Bharat train from New Delhi to Varanasi. Since then, the Indian Railways have launched 82 trains across India, most of which were personally flagged off by the PM himself. Touted to be a “momentous progress towards new India,” the expensive and appealing Vande Bharat trains, however, bring to light the many issues plaguing other trains in the Indian railways.
From speed, comfort, food offered on board, toilet facility, and safety, Vande Bharats are several notches higher than the average Indian train. Its comforts, which are more than what is offered on budget flights, are only for those who can afford the tickets. Moreover, in several places, the prioritisation of the Vande Bharat trains has brought several issues for other trains running along those routes.
A source in the Railways told TNM that the prioritisation of Vande Bharat is for purely political reasons. He said, “Vande Bharat is the only priority here. It can be said that other trains do not have any priority. It has been decided by the higher-ups that Vande Bharat should never be late.”
TNM spoke to passengers, railway officials, and activists in the five southern states to understand the impacts of the Vande Bharat.
Parvana KB, a journalist from Kerala, described her Vande Bharat journey as a comfortable one that, however, highlighted how different it was from most other trains. “While travelling on Vande Bharat from Thiruvananthapuram to Thrissur, another train’s second-class coach halted parallel to mine for a few minutes. I couldn't help but notice the difference between the two trains in terms of seats, toilets, and overall look. I felt very privileged to travel on Vande Bharat because I know the difficulties of travelling on other trains. At the same time, I realised that I couldn’t afford to take the Vande Bharat regularly. The class difference was felt very clearly at that moment.”
In Kerala, Vande Bharat has 10 stops, and it covers a distance of 574 km in an average running time of eight hours, while other trains take 12 to 14 hours to cover the same distance.
The premium services and facilities on Vande Bharat trains are also an attraction. While food is available for those who pre-order, every passenger gets a water bottle along with a newspaper. The train’s coaches are spacious and provide more comfort than usual chair car coaches. Each seat even has a screen that displays information like the train’s speed and the next stop. The train also announces stops, food delivery times, etc.
“Comfortable seating is one thing I noticed in Vande Bharat. Compared to other chair car trains, there is greater leg space on Vande Bharat trains. One gets a kind of personal space throughout the journey,” said Tinoy Elvis from Kannur, who took the Vande Bharat with his family on February 4. He continued, “If you have elderly family members travelling with you, Vande Bharat is the best and most comfortable option. The service they provide is incredible. They will always cater to our needs, and ensure that food is provided on time, which is of great help to the elderly, especially those who have to take their medicines on time.” Passengers on the Vande Bharat are also impressed by the cleanliness of the train, especially the toilets.
The service that the Vande Bharat provides is enjoyable. But how affordable are the facilities for regular passengers? An AC chair car seat from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod costs around Rs 1,500, while the executive chair car seat is around Rs 2,800. A general ticket on an express train along the same route is roughly Rs 200.
Who suffers while the privileged take the Vande Bharat? Several regular passengers have complained about their trains being delayed to ensure that the Vande Bharat runs on time. Anu K, a Master’s student from Palakkad, shared two train journey experiences. “On February 17, I went to Kannur from Thiruvananthapuram on the Ernad Express. My train was supposed to leave Kannur at 3.35 am but it came there only at 6.30 am. Besides leaving late from Kannur, it was also halted mid journey for the Vande Bharat to pass. I reached Thalassery at 3.30 pm instead of 1.30 pm because of this. It occurred to me that those who can afford the Vande Bharat for regular journeys are very privileged.”
Anu’s return to Kannur was also delayed, yet again due to the Vande Bharat. “My return train, the Thiruvananthapuram Central Express, was expected to leave at 4.55 pm but the train was an hour and a half late. It was also due to the Vande Bharat,” she said, adding, “I have travelled only once in Vande Bharat. The train and the toilets were neat, which is not the case in other trains. But the fare is unaffordable for me, so I can’t choose Vande Bharat every time.”
The disruptions caused by Vande Bharat also affect regular commuters who depend on passenger and express trains to reach their workplaces, colleges, and other destinations.
Sajesh, a daily passenger from Vadakara to Kozhikode by the Parasuram Express, said, “After Vande Bharat came, Parasuram Express would halt in many places like Koyilandy, Thikkoti, or Elanthoor to give way for it. In the evenings too, the train will be late depending on the delay of other trains. The railway does not value the passengers of Parasuram Express.”
Sajesh spoke about how the delays are affecting his job at an architectural firm in Kozhikode. “My office starts at 9 am. If the train runs as per schedule, I can reach on time. But it is almost always late, reaching Kozhikode by 9.30 or 9.45 am. It is not possible to ask to be excused every time.”
The separate tracks for fast trains and suburban trains in Chennai ensure that Vande Bharat trains do not affect the schedules of regular passenger trains and other suburban trains, a Railway officer told TNM. However, the problem persists beyond the borders of the capital city, for fast and express trains.
All three Vande Bharat trains from Chennai, bound for Bengaluru, Coimbatore, and Tirunelveli are always packed. “Even during lean periods, that is, ahead of the summer break, between February and March when there aren’t any festivals, the trains are full. They run packed throughout the year,” said Jayaraj, a Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee (ZRUCC) member from Coimbatore.
Coimbatore-Chennai: Since the Coimbatore-Chennai Vande Bharat starts at 6 am, it doesn’t affect the office- or school-going crowd who might use the MEMUs. However, Jayaraj said, “This Vande Bharat might affect the traffic at around 8 am when it reaches Salem. So office goers who travel to and from Salem in MEMUs might get affected in the morning. During evening hours, when it follows the same route, it will affect the schedule of MEMUs travelling between Erode and Tirupur, between 6 pm and 8 pm.”
“Uday Express (Train number 22666), which travels from Coimbatore to Bengaluru, starts 15 minutes ahead of the Vande Bharat in the morning. When Uday reaches somewhere between Erode and Salem, the Chennai-bound Vande Bharat from Coimbatore has to overtake the train. Hence, this train makes an unscheduled stop for 20 minutes and eventually runs late,” he added.
Tirunelveli-Chennai: On this route, MEMU travellers between Madurai, Dindigul, and Trichy face schedule issues since it crosses these places between 8 am and 10 am, which sees the morning rush. When it returns to Tirunelveli, it will affect MEMU takers on the Trichy-Dindigul stretch between 6 pm and 8 pm.
Additionally, the schedule of the Vaigai Express that travels to Chennai from Madurai is also affected because of this Vande Bharat. “Vaigai starts from Madurai at 7 am. However, due to Vande Bharat’s speed and fewer stops, the train overtakes the Vaigai Express at some point. To pave the way for it, Vaigai makes an unscheduled stop for 20 minutes,” Jayaraj explained.
Both the Uday and Vaigai Express, however, are reserved trains that are not used by regular commuters like office-goers or students.
The delays of such trains, however, are impossible to flag because of the method followed by the Railways in scheduling them, several ex-Railway employees told TNM. Jayaraj corroborated this, saying, “While scheduling a train, if the actual time required for it to reach the destination is six hours, it will be scheduled to reach in, say, six and a half hours. They maintain that the trains were on-time or that they were only 10 mins late, which won’t add up to the 20 minute unscheduled stopping. Such unscheduled stops can't be questioned since the train is anyway ‘on-time’ according to the Railways.”
Like in the neighbouring state of Kerala, Vande Bharat trains in Karnataka run on the same tracks as regular trains, which has caused disruptions. Railway activists have said that several trains such as the Jan Shatabdi Express from Bengaluru to Hubballi have been neglected over Vande Bharat trains.
“Express and passenger trains run on the same tracks as Vande Bharat trains, but the latter are allowed to leave first. As another train cannot be allowed to pass through the same track until all the safety signals turn green, it generally causes disruptions in the schedules of the other trains, leading to delays,” explained an officer working in the Commercial Department of the Railways.
The speed advantage that Vande Bharat trains claim in other states is not reflected in Karnataka. The Vande Bharats take almost the same amount of time to reach their destination cities when compared to other express trains on these routes. For example, the Mangaluru-Madgaon Vande Bharat leaves at 8.30 am and reaches Madgaon at 1.15 pm, the journey being 4 hours and 45 minutes. The Garib Rath Express, which departs later in the day, also takes 4 hours and 55 minutes to reach Madgaon from Mangaluru. Activists pointed out to TNM that since the introduction of the Vande Bharat, the Garib Rath has been overlooked, affecting the services and schedule of the train. Similarly, the Mysuru-MGR Chennai Central Vande Bharat train takes 6 hours and 15 minutes to reach Chennai. The Shatabdi Express, which departs an hour after the Vande Bharat, takes 7 hours and 15 minutes to reach Chennai. The Bengaluru Cantonment-Coimbatore Vande Bharat also takes 6 hours 20 minutes, while the Uday Express (Train number 22666), takes 6 hours 45 minutes to cover the same distance.
Tickets are easily available even a day before the trip on the Vande Bharat trains in Karnataka, which is not the case in a state like Kerala. The Vande Bharat train from Mangaluru to Madgaon, for instance, ran at , while the train’s return journey on the same route during the same period saw 43%. The services in the other four southern states, on the other hand, have more than 100% occupancy, with Kerala recording an average 151.24% in September 2023.
The Union Ministry of Railways told the Rajya Sabha that up to , Vande Bharat services across the country saw 99.6% occupancy. This dipped to 96.62% in , a press statement said.
While the Ministry said that no Vande Bharat services in the country saw below 25% occupancy up to June 2023, three services had 51% to 75% occupancy, while two had 25% to 50% occupancy.
Under the South Central Railway (SCR) Zone headquartered in Secunderabad, four Vande Bharat trains operate between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad-Tirupati, Kacheguda-Yeshwantpur, and Vijayawada-Chennai. According to Railway officials, these trains, which are frequented by IT employees, are running successfully with full occupancy.
Lohit, an IT employee based in Hyderabad said that the trains’ schedules are not attractive for many like him. The trains, priced similar to a third or second AC ticket for an 8-9 hour journey, run during the day. Hailing from Visakhapatnam, Lohit said that the fact Vande Bharats are day trains makes them less attractive. “IT employees who travel to their hometown frequently do not prefer Vande Bharat trains as they are day trains. I prefer other superfast express trains scheduled after office hours. Not only are they affordable, I can also sleep during the journey,” Lohit said.
It was recently announced that the Union government will introduce trains, which may be scheduled during the night. When asked if he would travel in Vande Bharat sleeper coaches trains, Lohit said, “If they are priced higher, I would still prefer travelling in regular passenger trains.”
According to information applied through RTI by Kanchumurthi Eswar, secretary of Duvvada Railway Users Association, double decker Uday Express (22701/22702), which operates between Visakhapatnam to Vijayawada , has been cancelled 132 times between May 2023 and December 2023. “Both Uday Express and Vande Bharat originate from Visakhapatnam at around the same time, which could be the reason for the high number of cancellations.”
“Railways follow a common corridor system where all trains can use the same kind of track (technology) irrespective of their speed. However, the track can be accessed based on priority. This may cause delays in the running time of the trains. With the introduction of Vande Bharat trains, which is a high priority train, the track is required to be vacant for the next three stations. This is causing delays in the other passenger trains,” a former top official in the SCR told TNM.
He added, “There is a need for special tracks for high-speed trains to avoid this. But the trains were introduced without laying a special track. High-speed trains need special technology tracks like track circuited systems, and fencing of the track to avoid obstructions and gain full speed. Such infrastructure needs thousands of crores and moreover, the airline lobbying is strong.”
Chinmay Hegde, a Railway activist, expressed similar views, “Due to issues with automatic signalling, lack of doubling and tripling of train tracks, Vande Bharat trains disrupt the services of other trains. Not everyone can afford a Vande Bharat ticket. Railways are a form of public transport, it should not be reserved for the rich, it is for everyone.”
According to several sources in the Railways that TNM spoke to, the revenue earned from passenger trains is low, which is the main reason behind increasing AC coaches and introducing AC trains. “The only revenue is generated through goods (cargo) trains. One trip can generate a revenue of Rs 70 lakh. Running passenger trains is not profitable. The government considers it as a social responsibility,” a former official who worked in the divisional Commercial Department in SRC said. According to him, “There are requests to increase the AC coaches. People can afford it and do not prefer to travel in non-AC sleeper coaches.” This is however not true about the vast majority of travellers who rely on the Railways.
ZRUCC member Jayaraj too said that MEMU trains getting affected by such premium trains are overlooked by the Railways because they are not profit-making entities. “They are loss-making bodies for the Railways while the premium trains are revenue generating. So, if MEMUs are 10-20 minutes late, it doesn’t bother the Railways. But these MEMUs are the lifeline of India, they are very important for the common people travelling to and from work, school, college, and so on,” he said.
Roy Rozario, the president of the Rail Passenger Association Pattabiram, who is also a former Railway employee, echoed Jayaraj’s view. “Today the priority seems to be on premium trains catering to certain income groups alone and not for the welfare of all,” he said.
