The new India of Vande Bharats: Who it accommodates and sidelines

The premium services and facilities on Vande Bharat trains are also an attraction. While food is available for those who pre-order, every passenger gets a water bottle along with a newspaper. The train’s coaches are spacious and provide more comfort than usual chair car coaches. Each seat even has a screen that displays information like the train’s speed and the next stop. The train also announces stops, food delivery times, etc.

“Comfortable seating is one thing I noticed in Vande Bharat. Compared to other chair car trains, there is greater leg space on Vande Bharat trains. One gets a kind of personal space throughout the journey,” said Tinoy Elvis from Kannur, who took the Vande Bharat with his family on February 4. He continued, “If you have elderly family members travelling with you, Vande Bharat is the best and most comfortable option. The service they provide is incredible. They will always cater to our needs, and ensure that food is provided on time, which is of great help to the elderly, especially those who have to take their medicines on time.” Passengers on the Vande Bharat are also impressed by the cleanliness of the train, especially the toilets.

The service that the Vande Bharat provides is enjoyable. But how affordable are the facilities for regular passengers? An AC chair car seat from Thiruvananthapuram to Kasargod costs around Rs 1,500, while the executive chair car seat is around Rs 2,800. A general ticket on an express train along the same route is roughly Rs 200.

Who suffers while the privileged take the Vande Bharat? Several regular passengers have complained about their trains being delayed to ensure that the Vande Bharat runs on time. Anu K, a Master’s student from Palakkad, shared two train journey experiences. “On February 17, I went to Kannur from Thiruvananthapuram on the Ernad Express. My train was supposed to leave Kannur at 3.35 am but it came there only at 6.30 am. Besides leaving late from Kannur, it was also halted mid journey for the Vande Bharat to pass. I reached Thalassery at 3.30 pm instead of 1.30 pm because of this. It occurred to me that those who can afford the Vande Bharat for regular journeys are very privileged.”

Anu’s return to Kannur was also delayed, yet again due to the Vande Bharat. “My return train, the Thiruvananthapuram Central Express, was expected to leave at 4.55 pm but the train was an hour and a half late. It was also due to the Vande Bharat,” she said, adding, “I have travelled only once in Vande Bharat. The train and the toilets were neat, which is not the case in other trains. But the fare is unaffordable for me, so I can’t choose Vande Bharat every time.”