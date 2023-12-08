Mahua Moitra expelled from Lok Sabha

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has been expelled as a Member of the Lok Sabha in the alleged cash-for-query scam. The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee had earlier recommended her expulsion, and in its report, tabled by chairperson Vinod Sonkar, the Committee also recommended an intense legal, institutional inquiry by the government in a time-bound manner.

Addressing the Parliament on Friday, December 8, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "This House accepts the conclusions of the Ethics Committee that MP Mahua Moitra's conduct was immoral and indecent as an MP. So, it is not appropriate for her to continue as an MP..."

According to the report of the Ethics Committee, three recommendations were made by the Committee to the Lok Sabha Speaker against Mahua, which the Committee said to have examined elaborately. The Committee called Mahua's conduct “unethical’', stating that sharing her login credentials of the Lok Sabha portal to unauthorised persons was a “contempt of the House” that had an impact on “National Security”.