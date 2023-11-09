Ethics panel recommends Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha Ethics Committee that probed the cash-for-query allegations against All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has reportedly recommended her expulsion from the Parliament. It is also reported that action is recommended against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali, a member of the Ethics Committee, accusing him of trying to influence public sentiments against the panel.
On November 2, amidst a session before the Ethics Committee, Mahua had stormed out alleging the panel of asking inappropriate, personal questions. Danish Ali was among the five Opposition MPs who also boycotted the Committee meeting in solidarity with Mahua.
Terming the TMC MP's actions as "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal", the Committee said that it calls for severe punishment. As per reports, the Committee, in its 500-page report, also recommended that a "legal, intensive, institutional, and time-bound investigation" be held into the issue.
The Ethics Committee will submit their report to the Lok Sabha speaker during the Winter Session of the Parliament and the necessary action will be taken following a discussion.
Last month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey demanded the inquiry and suspension of Mahua, claiming that he possessed evidence of bribes exchanged between Mahua and business tycoon Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking questions in the Parliament. Nishikant claimed that Mahua allegedly shared her Parliamentary account login credentials with the businessman in exchange for gifts.
Hiranandani had signed a sworn affidavit claiming that Mahua gave her parliamentary login credentials to him so that he could post questions on her behalf. "Mahua Moitra wanted to quickly make a name for herself at the national level. She was advised by her friends and advisors that the shortest possible route to fame is by personally attacking PM Narendra Modi," Hiranandani said in the affidavit.
Stating that an inquiry without giving her the opportunity to present her side of the case would be unfair, Mahua demanded a meeting with the Committee and appeared before it on November 2. She walked out of it later, alleging the panel of asking “filthy questions”. She did however agree that she gave the login details to Hiranandani’s assistant who helped her type in the questions.