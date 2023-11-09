Ethics panel recommends Mahua Moitra's expulsion from Lok Sabha

Terming the TMC MP's actions as "highly objectionable, unethical, heinous and criminal", the Committee said that it calls for severe punishment. As per reports, the Committee, in its 500-page report, also recommended that a "legal, intensive, institutional, and time-bound investigation" be held into the issue.

The Ethics Committee will submit their report to the Lok Sabha speaker during the Winter Session of the Parliament and the necessary action will be taken following a discussion.

Last month, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Nishikant Dubey demanded the inquiry and suspension of Mahua, claiming that he possessed evidence of bribes exchanged between Mahua and business tycoon Darshan Hiranandani in exchange for asking questions in the Parliament. Nishikant claimed that Mahua allegedly shared her Parliamentary account login credentials with the businessman in exchange for gifts.