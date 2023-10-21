Explained: The Mahua Moitra, Jai Dehadrai, Hiranandani, and Adani saga

Then, Dehadrai filed a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) with the allegations of quid pro quo between Mahua and Darshan Hiranandani. He also sent the complaint to BJP’s Nishikant Dubey, who has had several quarrels with Mahua in the past in the Parliament.

MP Mahua files defamation suit

Mahua responded sarcastically to the allegations saying that she welcomed a CBI inquiry into any “alleged money laundering right after the CBI finished investigating Adani’s offshore money trail over invoicing benami accounts.” On October 17, she also filed a defamation suit in the Delhi High Court against Dubey, Dehadrai, 15 news organisations, including The Indian Express, Times of India, and The Print, as well as search engine Google, social media platforms X and YouTube.

Mahua sought the court to restrain Dubey, Dehadrai, and the media from publishing/posting any “false defamatory content” against her and also sought a public apology from Dubey and Dehadrai.

In the suit, her counsel stated that Dehadrai repeatedly threatened Mahua with “several vile, malicious and vulgar messages, but also trespassed into her official government residence and stole some personal possessions, including her pet dog (which he later returned).”

The suit also states that while she did not take any action immediately because of their erstwhile friendship, she filed two complaints at the Barakhamba Road Police Station – in March and September – for alleged “transgressions of trespass and theft”. But these complaints were withdrawn on October 4 to “resolve the matter amicably”, according to the defamation suit.

Mahua also alleged in the suit that Dehadrai “reached out to several prominent journalists and attempted to convince them to run stories based on wild, vindictive, fictitious and entirely imaginary allegations” about her. The suit also states that Dehadrai sent a letter to MP Dubey with such allegations. Mahua alleged that the BJP MP did not conduct due diligence to establish the veracity of the allegations and instead leaked the letter to the media.