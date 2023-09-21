India suspends visa services for Canadians amid diplomatic row

India has suspended visa services for Canadian nationals indefinitely. The website of BLS International, which provides visa, passport, and attestation services to the Indian government, said, “Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice.” BLS instructed applicants to keep checking the website for further updates.

This is the latest move in a diplomatic stand-off between the two countries triggered by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation of Indian involvement in the killing of Canadian citizen and Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

On Monday, following the allegations levelled by Trudeau, the Canadian government had removed an Indian diplomat. In response, India too had removed a Canadian diplomat the next day.