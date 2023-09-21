India suspends visa services for Canadians amid diplomatic row

India has suspended visa services for Canadian nationals indefinitely. The of BLS International, which provides visa, passport, and attestation services to the Indian government, said, “Due to operational reasons, with effect from 21 September 2023, Indian visa services have been suspended till further notice.” BLS instructed applicants to keep checking the website for further updates.
This is the latest move in a diplomatic stand-off between the two countries triggered by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s allegation of Indian involvement in the killing of Canadian citizen and Khalistani separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.
On Monday, following the allegations levelled by Trudeau, the Canadian government had removed an Indian diplomat. In response, India too had removed a Canadian diplomat the next day.
India had earlier issued an advisory for Indian nationals and students residing in Canada saying that in view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, those living in Canada and those contemplating travel are urged “to exercise utmost caution”.
Arindam Bagchi, spokesperson for the External Affairs Ministry, had issued an “Advisory for Indian Nationals and Indian Students in Canada.” In the advisory, the MEA said, “In view of growing anti-India activities and politically-condoned hate crimes and criminal violence in Canada, all Indian nationals there and those contemplating travel are urged to exercise utmost caution.”
The advisory from the Indian government came a day after Canada on Tuesday issued a travel advisory to its citizens. It urged its citizens to exercise "high degree of caution" while travelling to India citing terrorism threat.
With inputs from IANS.