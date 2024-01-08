India-Maldives row: Two ticketing portals suspend flight bookings to island nation

After controversy broke out over comments about Prime Minister Narendra Modi made by several ministers from Maldives , two ticketing portals have suspended their services to the island nation. Popular ticketing portals EaseMyTrip and STIC have announced that they will not be offering services to Maldives any longer.

“Based on the comments of representatives of the Maldives government we have decided not to accept any further bookings,” Prashant Pitti, co-founder of EasyMyTrip, said in a statement. He further added, “Three lakh people from India travel to the Maldives annually. They will not be able to avail booking facilities to Maldives anymore. PM Modi has shown us that there are better places than the Maldives in India such as Lakshadweep.” He also said that Lakshadweep and Ayodhya must become international tourist destinations.

The controversy began after three deputy ministers from Maldives’ Ministry of Youth Affairs — Maryam Shiuna, Malsha Shareef and Mahzoom Majid — criticised PM Modi on social media platforms after his recent visit to Lakshadweep. They alleged that India is trying to present Lakshadweep as an alternative tourist destination to Maldives. The ministers had reacted to social media posts from the PM’s handle, made on January 4, regarding his visit to Lakshadweep. While the posts were tagged: “For those who wish to embrace the adventurer in them, Lakshadweep has to be on your list,” it may be noted that no mention was made of Maldives.