India summons Maldives envoy over derogatory remarks against PM Modi

It may be noted that the controversy started at a time when Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu has left for a week-long visit to China.

After India raised strong objection, the Maldives government has issued a statement giving clarification. According to the Maldives government, the statements given by the ministers in this matter are personal. The government of Maldives says that the government has nothing to do with this matter.

The controversy started when three Deputy Ministers of Maldives criticised Prime Minister Modi on social media platforms after his visit to Lakshadweep. They alleged that India is trying to present Lakshadweep as an alternative tourist destination to Maldives.

Prominent opposition leaders of Maldives have also criticized their own government on this matter.

The derogatory remarks of Maldivian ministers are also being condemned across India.

Indian film stars, sportspersons and celebrities are urging people on social media to visit Indian tourist places instead of going to Maldives. Many Indian tourists have also given information on social media about cancellation of their trip to Maldives.