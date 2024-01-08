Explained: Why Indian celebs are rooting for Lakshadweep amid calls for Maldives boycott

The set of images where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seen looking into the vast Arabian sea from island beaches of Lakshadweep has not only led to a social media war but also a diplomatic divide between India and Maldives. A huge war of words has erupted in social media, with ‘#BoycottMaldives’ trending on social media platform X on Monday, January 8.

EaseMyTrip, a popular website used to make travel bookings, has suspended all its flight bookings to Maldives. The Aviation and Tourism Committee of the Indian Chamber of Commerce also urged the travel and tourism industry to “stop promoting Maldives in view of the anti-India feelings expressed by ministers of Maldives”. There were also reports that Indian tourists had cancelled bookings made in Maldives, which is a highly preferred destination for them.

So, how did a photoshoot with no reference to Maldives in it create such a furore?