What was he doing for three years?: SC questions TN Governor over delay in clearing Bills

The Supreme Court on Monday, November 20, raised questions over the delay by Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi in giving assent to the Bills passed by the state legislature.

A bench comprising CJI DY Chandrachud and Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra said the Governor returned 10 out of 12 Bills pending with him for his assent only after a notice was issued by the top court on the Tamil Nadu government's plea.

“These Bills have been pending since January 2020. It means that the Governor took the decision after the court issued notice. What was he doing for three years? Why should the Governor wait for the parties to approach the Supreme Court?” the bench asked.