GN Saibaba release: SC dismisses Maharashtra govt petition to stay acquittal

The Supreme Court, on Monday, March 11, dismissed the Maharashtra government’s plea to stay the acquittal of former Delhi University professor GN Saibaba. Refusing to stay the acquittal, the bench of Justices BR Gavai and Sandeep Mehta said that the Bombay High Court’s verdict was “very well-reasoned.”

Earlier on March 5, the Bombay High Court acquitted Saibaba and five others in the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) case against them for their alleged association with the banned Communist Party of India (Maoist). Subsequently, the Maharashtra government appealed for a stay against the High Court order.

According to Bar and Bench, Justice Gavai said, “Prima facie we find that judgment is 'very well reasoned'. There cannot be any urgency to reverse orders of acquittal.” Justice Mehta reportedly said, “Urgency (would be) only to reverse conviction (and not acquittal) ... There has to be grounds for (the reversal of an acquittal).”