'Who will give Saibaba his health back?': Activists react to his acquittal in UAPA case

Nihalsing Rathod, one of the lawyers who fought for the release of Saibaba and others in the case, dedicated the victory to Pandu Pora Narote. Narote, who was a farmer, died in September 2022 while the plea was being heard. “Today's judgment is a bold and brave verdict, which exposes the prosecution case even further. I thank all those who stood with us in these testing and hostile times,” he said.

The Gadchiroli police in Maharashtra arrested the acquitted persons in 2014, alleging that they were members of the banned CPI party and its frontal organisation – Revolutionary Democratic Front.

While welcoming the acquittal of Saibaba, leading lawyer and activist Indira Jaising raised the question about Saibaba’s loss of liberty for 10 years. “Who will give back his health to him? The courts ? Shame. How many others have to wait for bail? Who pays the price of loss of liberty without authority of law ?” she wrote on X.

Earlier in 2022, the Bombay High Court had set aside the conviction order of the Gadchiroli Sessions Court and acquitted all the accused in the case. However, following the appeal by the Maharashtra government, the Supreme Court immediately suspended the Bombay High Court order and sent them back to prison. The apex court had ordered a different bench of the High Court to rehear the case afresh.