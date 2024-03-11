GN Saibaba’s acquittal: Rights activists seeks compensation and reinstatement in DU

In its judgement, the Bombay High Court after examining the witness statements and the electronic evidence submitted by the police, said that the prosecution had failed to make a credible case.

“Though a great deal of electronic evidence is produced … no evidence has been led by any witness identifying the various persons in these videos, or deposing as to the specific statements made by such persons and quoting them, or how these statements or actions in videos constitute material to make out an offence under [UAPA]. Playing several videos or requesting the Court to read through hundreds of pages of literature does not constitute evidence. In our opinion, there should have been specific evidence led through witnesses to connect with the making out of an offence. In the absence of any depositions to this effect, we are afraid we cannot consider all this footage to be evidence,” the court had said.

The High Court had said that the trial court’s judgement, which convicted all the six accused under terrorism charges, amounted to “failure of justice.”

“In our view, there is total non-compliance of various provisions of UAPA. The sanction accorded to prosecute Accused Nos.1 to 5 is invalid. Taking cognizance by the trial court without valid sanction or no sanction to prosecute accused No.6 G.N. Saibaba goes to the root of the case, which renders the entire proceedings null and void … We hold that the trial held despite violation of mandatory provisions of law itself amounts to failure of justice,” the court had said.