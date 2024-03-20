FIR filed against BJP’s Shobha Karandlaje in Tamil Nadu for promoting enmity

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the Tamil Nadu police in Madurai against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday, March 20, for saying that the people of Tamil Nadu are planting bombs in Bengaluru’s cafes. While at a protest in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the Union Minister , by saying, “One person comes from Tamil Nadu and plants a bomb in a cafe. Another man comes from Delhi and raises pro-Pak slogans in the Vidhan Soudha. Another man comes from Kerala and throws acid at college students.”
A case has been registered against her, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153 [Wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot], 153A [Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language], 505 (1)(b) and 505 (2) [Statements conducing to public mischief].
Following massive backlash, Shobha retracted the statement and also apologised for her remarks.
"To my Tamil brothers & sisters, I wish to clarify that my words were meant to shine light, not cast shadows. Yet I see that my remarks brought pain to some - and for that, I apologise. My remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest, linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. To anyone from Tamil Nadu affected, From the depths of my heart, I ask your forgiveness. Furthermore, I retract my previous comments,” Shobha said.