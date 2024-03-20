FIR filed against BJP’s Shobha Karandlaje in Tamil Nadu for promoting enmity

A First Information Report (FIR) was registered by the Tamil Nadu police in Madurai against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday, March 20, for saying that the people of Tamil Nadu are planting bombs in Bengaluru’s cafes. While at a protest in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the Union Minister kicked up a major controversy , by saying, “One person comes from Tamil Nadu and plants a bomb in a cafe. Another man comes from Delhi and raises pro-Pak slogans in the Vidhan Soudha. Another man comes from Kerala and throws acid at college students.”

A case has been registered against her, under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 153 [Wantonly giving provocation, with intent to cause riot], 153A [Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language], 505 (1)(b) and 505 (2) [Statements conducing to public mischief].