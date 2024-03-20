BJP leader Shobha Karandlaje has a history of pitting communities against each other

Shobha Karandlaje has a track record of making false allegations and using polarisation as a political tool. The BJP leader from Karnataka, who is currently a Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare in the Modi government has done it again. Just days after her candidacy was announced from Bengaluru North, Shobha has alleged Tamil people plant bombs in Bengaluru’s cafes – referring to the recent bomb blast in the city’s Rameswaram cafe. She later retracted the statement following severe backlash but the incident highlights how she has been reckless in pitting communities against each other.

Shobha has pitted the natives in coastal Karnataka against Malayalis who reside in the region several times in the past. The Member of Parliament (MP) from Udupi-Chikkamagaluru Lok Sabha constituency, in February 2020, called for scrutiny at the Kerala and Karnataka borders. In February 2020, Kerala had reported cases of COVID-19. “These people are not just coming for tours. A thorough investigation is needed to know why their numbers have increased suddenly,” she said and added that Malayalis travelling to Karnataka should furnish reasons for their travels.

In January 2020, Shobha had also alleged that people from Kerala were violently protesting in Mangaluru against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Later, she was also booked by the Kerala police for evoking religious animosity as she claimed that Hindu families in Kuttippuram, Malappuram district, Kerala, who supported CAA were being denied drinking water.