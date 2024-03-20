BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje says Tamil Nadu people place bombs in Karnataka, retracts

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Tuesday, March 17, kicked up a major controversy, after she said that a person from Tamil Nadu planted the bomb in Bengaluru’s Rameswaram cafe. She said this during a protest in the state capital with regard to the assault on a Bengaluru shopkeeper.
“One person comes from Tamil Nadu and plants a bomb in a cafe. Another man comes from Delhi and raises pro-Pak slogans in the Vidhan Soudha. Another man comes from Kerala and throws acid at college students," the BJP MP said
This statement of her’s was met with criticism from all corners, questioning her as to how can one make such a statement when the investigation in the case is going on and the accused has still not been arrested.
Following massive backlash, Shobha issued a retraction and apologised for her earlier statement regarding the suspect involved in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast being from Tamil Nadu, even as no one has been arrested in the case so far.
"To my Tamil brothers & sisters, I wish to clarify that my words were meant to shine light, not cast shadows. Yet I see that my remarks brought pain to some - and for that, I apologize. My remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest, linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. To anyone from Tamil Nadu effected, From the depths of my heart, I ask your forgiveness. Furthermore, I retract my previous comments,” Shobha said in a post on social media.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin condemned Shobha’s remarks, stating that she lacked the authority to make such claims. "Strongly condemn Union BJP Minister @ShobhaBJP's reckless statement. One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the #RameshwaramCafeBlast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions," Stalin said.
He further urged the ECI to take note of her hate speech and take strict action against her. “Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of BJP. I also urge for an appropriate legal action against Shobha for causing threat to peace, harmony and national unity. From the Prime Minister to cadre, everyone in the BJP should stop engaging in this dirty divisive politics at once. ECI must take note of this hate speech and initiate stringent action immediately," he said