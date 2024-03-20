BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje says Tamil Nadu people place bombs in Karnataka, retracts

This statement of her’s was met with criticism from all corners, questioning her as to how can one make such a statement when the investigation in the case is going on and the accused has still not been arrested.

Following massive backlash, Shobha issued a retraction and apologised for her earlier statement regarding the suspect involved in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast being from Tamil Nadu, even as no one has been arrested in the case so far.

"To my Tamil brothers & sisters, I wish to clarify that my words were meant to shine light, not cast shadows. Yet I see that my remarks brought pain to some - and for that, I apologize. My remarks were solely directed towards those trained in the Krishnagiri forest, linked to the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. To anyone from Tamil Nadu effected, From the depths of my heart, I ask your forgiveness. Furthermore, I retract my previous comments,” Shobha said in a post on social media.