Explainer: How deepfakes differ from morphing

More than three decades ago, when films showed images of one person’s face changing into another, we learnt that it could be done with a technology called morphing. Programmers wrote code for it to happen and morphed images became all the rage for a brief while. Years rolled by and technology absorbed concepts of Artificial Intelligence (AI) more prominently. Images and videos can now be altered convincingly to show a different person or picture altogether. It came to be called deepfake and roused the interest of online users when fake videos and images of known faces began to pop up, often in unexpected circumstances. In the past few days, deepfakes of actors Rashmika Mandanna and Katrina Kaif have led to a lot of discussion on the ill effects of the technology and how it can be misused.

Deepfake, put simply, is a method of digitally altering an image, video, audio or other forms of media. But, so is morphing. The difference comes in the algorithms used for the transformation and the purpose of such an act. Deepfakes use deep learning, in which a computer is trained with a heavy amount of data to do human-like tasks. That is where the ‘deep’ in the name comes from. The ‘fake’ part of it, refers to the artificially generated output, much like a human-generated one.

“Deepfakes are usually created by training a neural network with a large number of images or videos of a specific person. The system learns how to replicate the person's facial movements, expressions, and voice, which can then be superimposed onto another person's performance to create convincingly realistic fabrications,” says Hrishikesh Bhaskaran, VP of Engineering at Kochi-based IT company Entri.

Morphing, on the other hand, does not rely on AI.