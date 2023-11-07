Rashmika Mandanna deepfake: Can India’s laws keep up with AI morphing?

“This is honestly, extremely scary,” Rashmika said , reacting to the video, “not only for me but also for each one of us who today is vulnerable to so much harm because of how technology is being misused.” Calling the deepfake “identity theft,” she also stated the need to address this issue “as a community and with urgency” before more people are affected. The video soon triggered widespread calls from netizens including veteran Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan and political parties such as the Congress, for strong legal action against the creator of the video.

So what exactly is a deepfake?

Deepfakes use a form of deep learning AI to manufacture realistic but fake images, videos, audios, or even texts — giving it its portmanteau name. The technology is far from new, and is believed to have been around since the 1990s, but the name ‘deepfake’ was first coined by a Reddit user as recently as in 2017.