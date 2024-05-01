Explainer: Benefits of inheritance tax in an unequal society

Inheritance tax in India

India has used different types of taxes since 1951, including inheritance tax, wealth tax and gift tax. But this was a time when India was a poor country, with hardly any land reforms in rural areas to speak of and the industries in urban areas were largely set in the public sector. The growth in the period between the 1950s and the 80s was not adequate to generate the kind of inequality that the country experienced after the liberalisation in the early 1990s. The inheritance tax did not fetch a significant share to the government, and that is often cited as a reason for its abolishment, Ramakumar says. But then the administrative costs for collecting it were high. There was also pressure from the rich to do away with these taxes.

But since the 90s, the situation has changed drastically and the inequality levels have grown high. A recent study (by Nitin Kumar Bharti, Lucas Chancel, Thomas Piketty, and Anmol Somanchi) said that the income share of the bottom 50% of the population, which was 23% in the early 1980s, has now dropped to 15%. The middle-class income, which contributed to 46% of the national income in the 80s, has now dropped to 28%. In the same period, the income share of the top 0.1% of the society grew from 30% to 57% (if you consider the top 1% of the population, the growth is from 6% to 23%).

“The foundational reason behind much of inequality in India is ownership of land, buildings, specific assets and savings. This is the right time to think about a tax to tap it as a tax revenue source. Studies have shown that this can fetch you significant amounts of income today,” Ramakumar says and goes on to cite a study by Prabhat Patnaik and Jayati Ghosh, which shows how the five basic rights of employment, food, pension for the elderly, education and health that a developing country should focus on could be achieved with the implementation of such taxes. The expenses to ensure the five basic rights, will be compensated by the implementation of the taxes, even if it is only applied to the top 1% of the richest, the study says.

It is unpardonable that the discussion around inheritance and wealth taxes has been killed for narrow political needs. Even the economists cannot discuss it without being worried about the kind of spin that the policymakers may give their proposal, Ramakumar says.