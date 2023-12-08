Ethics Committee recommends Mahua Moitra’s expulsion, tables report in Parliament

It may be recalled that at the time of the probe, Mahua had demanded a meeting with the Ethics Committee to present her defence. However, during the meeting on November 2, the TMC leader stormed out accusing the Ethics Committee chairman Vinod Kumar Sonkar of asking filthy, undignified questions, and “talking rubbish.”

Further, the so-called cash-for-query allegations have stemmed from a personal dispute between Mahua and her former partner and advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai. In October this year, when BJP MP Nishikant demanded the probe into Mahua, he had claimed that he had received a letter from Jai alleging that the TMC leader had taken bribes from Darshan in exchange for asking questions in Parliament. Mahua has been a strident critic of the Adani Group and its ties to the ruling BJP.

Read: Explained: The Mahua Moitra, Jai Dehadrai, Hiranandani, and Adani saga

Nishikant had further claimed that Dehadrai had done “elaborate and painstaking research” and alleged that Mahua asked “approximately 50 questions in Parliament, out of total 61…. which shockingly seek information with the intent of protecting or perpetuating business interests of Shri Darshan Hiranandani and his company,” adding that the questions focused on the Adani Group.

The rift between Mahua and her former partner, whom she has previously referred to as a “jilted ex”, began simply over a disagreement regarding the custody of their dog, a Rottweiler. The disqualified MP had filed police complaints twice saying that Jai had abducted the Rottweiler.