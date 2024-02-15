Electoral bonds: SC asks ECI to publish donation details by March 13

All electoral bonds that have not been encashed yet should be returned by the political parties to the purchaser. The order to this effect was passed by the Supreme Court on Thursday, February 15, after a five-judge constitution bench declared the electoral bonds scheme unconstitutional. According to the order, electoral bonds that have not been encashed yet and are within the 15-day validity period be returned to the purchaser of the bonds.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud also directed the State Bank of India (SBI), the issuer of electoral bonds, to submit the details of buyers of electoral bonds and the political parties that encashed the bonds to the Election Commission of India (ECI) before March 6, 2024. The ECI has been directed to publish these details on its official website by March 13.

The directions issued by the five-judge bench are: