Electoral Bonds Scheme: Plea seeks SIT probe into the quid-pro-quo allegations

“The data as published by the ECI on its website exposed how quid pro quo arrangements have potentially been made between large corporates and political parties in the last 6 years through the use of electoral bonds. The data shows private companies have paid crores of funds to political parties either as ‘protection money' for protection against agencies under the central government or as a ‘bribe’ in return for undue benefits. In some instances, it has been seen that the political parties in power at the centre or in states have apparently amended policies and/or laws to provide benefits to private corporates at the cost of public interest and the public exchequer… the arrangements of quid pro quo under the aegis of ‘donation’ are marred with conflict of interest and are in clear violation of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988," the petitioners contended.

They further added, “Data suggests that after the introduction of electoral bonds, shell companies mushroomed and were used as medium to launder illicit money by corporate houses.”

The petitioners sought the court to order a court-monitored SIT investigation into the instances of “apparent quid pro quo”; direct the authorities to investigate the source of funding of shell companies and loss-making companies that donated bonds to various political parties; recover the amounts from political parties that were donated by companies as part of quid pro quo arrangements; and take action against companies that donated within three years of incorporation.