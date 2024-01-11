‘Collective responsibility to fight injustice’: Women petitioners in Bilkis Bano case

Revati Laul says that her nearly three-decade journey as a journalist was impacted by witnessing the destruction of the Babri mosque during her college years. “This event exposed me to a politics of hate, prompting me to pursue journalism as a means to share facts and preserve the diversity of our country. I wrote The Anatomy of Hate, a book that chronicles the lives of fanatics who were part of the bloodthirsty mobs of Gujarat 2002. One of these people was like an outlier to this mob and was almost a fanatic who then became a left liberal atheist because he started to work with riot victims and started to see a very different reality from the fiction that the right-wing puts out. And part of that big transformation was his meeting with Bilkis. So actually, in a way, my entire career is dictated by this,” she says.

Driven by the need to do something after the rapists were released, she says she readily agreed to become a petitioner when Subhashini reached out to her.

Speaking about the judgement, Revati says it lays out legal precedents that cannot be overlooked the next time these convicts or anybody else chooses to appeal and ask for remission. Subhashini says that the judgement demonstrates courage and a profound understanding of the law and justice. “A meticulous reading reveals strong points on the complicity of the Gujarat government in aiding and abetting the convicts. The court asserted that the government of Gujarat was complicit with the accused, facilitating their actions and ultimately leading to the case being transferred to Maharashtra. The ruling also exposed a fraud committed against the Supreme Court, implicating not only Radheshyam but also the Gujarat government,” Subhashini says and adds that it also solidifies the importance of citizens’ role in upholding the rule of law.