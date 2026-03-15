Chettan Chill: The rise of Sanju Samson as India’s calm match-winner

"People at home have always stood with me, especially during my setbacks. I have wanted to give them back some good times. I dedicate this performance to all my townsfolk. Their genuine support and prayers and good wishes bring tears to my eyes. I don't know if I deserve so much love. Thanks everyone,” Sanju told reporters as soon as he landed at the Thiruvananthapuram airport on March 9 and received a grand welcome from lines of fans queuing up to show their support.

The joy was all the greater because there had been little hope that Sanju would even be in the team, let alone play games and score crucial runs for it.

The relatively poor performance in the New Zealand series – 10, 6, 0, 24, 6 – had cast doubts on his inclusion in the T20 World Cup. Ishan Kishan, another wicketkeeper and batter, with his century in the Thiruvananthapuram match and another 78 in the series, seemed like a predictable replacement.

When the team was announced, Sanju was in the squad of 15 for the World Cup, but there was no guarantee that he would play – he hadn’t in the 2024 World Cup. This time, he got pulled in once, was dropped again, and pulled back a second time.

First, he got to play in the match against Namibia when Abhishek Sharma, the other opener, was injured.

It was against Abhishek that Sanju’s fans had got most riled up during the World Cup. Abhishek, who had been in strong form leading up to the tournament and was among the top-ranked batters in the format, was retained even after three successive ducks, while Sanju remained on the bench. The comparison fuelled animated debates among supporters over whether Sanju deserved a chance.

In a press conference during the World Cup, when the Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav was asked about Sanju’s inclusion, he had said with a smirk, “Are you asking me to replace Abhishek, or Tilak (another batter)?”

This caused much distress among supporters of Sanju, who had for long been complaining about the alleged unfair treatment of the rare player from Kerala who made it to the team. They alleged discrimination and a lack of opportunities for Sanju.

After Tinu Yohannan and S Sreesanth, Sanju is the third player from Kerala to make it to the national team. “The discrimination [towards Sanju] was obvious. But Sanju has the advantage of being fluent in Hindi, having spent his childhood in Delhi,” says TC Mathew, former secretary of the Kerala Cricket Association.

Move to Thiruvananthapuram

Sanju was 12 years old when he moved from Delhi to Thiruvananthapuram with his family. In an interview with Dhanya Varma, he admitted that the whole family had made the move for the sake of his cricketing career, although he was too young to appreciate it at the time.

Sanju’s father, Samson Viswanath, was a police official and football player. But when his children, Sanju and his elder brother Saly, showed interest in cricket, he encouraged them.

The first games were street cricket matches in Delhi, the way most Indian children are introduced to the sport. Sanju was about five at the time. When he began to show talent, his father enrolled him in an academy and, reckoning that he had better chances to be picked into the team from Kerala, made the big move.

Samson took voluntary retirement from the police force and, along with his wife Ligy and the two boys, shifted to Vizhinjam, a coastal town Thiruvananthapuram.

Even Sanju’s fisherman grandfather Anthonis played a role in his upbringing, taking the boys to a ground in Vizhinjam and throwing a ball at them without really understanding the game. From there, the boys were taken over by Biju George, former cricketer and renowned coach in Thiruvananthapuram.

In one of his early interviews with Asianet News, Sanju, as a lad, speaks of his coaching with Biju George, who is now the fielding coach of Delhi Capitals. Biju has been training young cricketers on the grounds of Thiruvananthapuram Medical College for years, and later famously coached the Indian Women's Cricket team.