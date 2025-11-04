Triumph beyond trolls: How Jemimah and others battle hate amid World Cup glory

“Jesus didn’t help today?” asked one of the trolls, while another distorted her image like a bad caricature.

Jemimah’s speech after the winning knock that ensured India’s place in the finals appeared to bring back past wounds. She had not been doing well mentally, she had cried everyday for weeks, she said.

A year ago, Jemimah was subjected to vitriolic attacks online. Her father, Ivan Rodrigues, who had been her first coach in sports, faced unfounded allegations of religious conversion at the Mumbai Gymkhana club. Jemimah’s club membership was cancelled. She was made a joke of for her Instagram videos of singing and being merry. Many labelled her as a player to not be taken seriously. Not a lot different from the tone of the attack on Haramanpreet and the team only days ago, directing them ‘to go back to the kitchen where they belong’.

On the ground though, Jemimah continued to be her cheerful self. It would be hard to spot her without her trademark open smile. Only when she took India to victory in that semifinal did she break down, falling to the pitch as her teammates dashed out of the dressing room, swarmed around her and lifted her up. It was a sight to behold as she rested her head on the others and let out the stress she’d been in.