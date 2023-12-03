Live blog: Assembly Election results

"We will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties. Thanks people of Telangana for the mandate," AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge
I thank the people of Telangana for the mandate we have received from them.— Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) December 3, 2023
I also thank all those who voted for us in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Our performance in these three states have no doubt been disappointing, but with determination, we reaffirm our…
Srinivas Reddy Parige representing the #BRSParty secures victory in #Telangana’s #Banswada constituency#Telanganaelections2023 #ElectionResults #Karnataka #ResultsWithIndependentMedia #AssemblyElections2023 pic.twitter.com/3NKZappJ0k— TheNewsMinute (@thenewsminute) December 3, 2023
Uttam Kumar Reddy Nalamada representing the Indian National #Congress, registers victory in #Telangana’s #Huzurnagar constituency #Telanganaelections2023 #ElectionResults #Karnataka #ResultsWithIndependentMedia #AssemblyElections2023 #Congress pic.twitter.com/x3daQVV5m6— TheNewsMinute (@thenewsminute) December 3, 2023
Telangana: KTR congratulates Congress party on winning.
According to ECI, Congress leading in 64 seats out of 119.
Grateful to the people of Telangana for giving @BRSparty two consecutive terms of Government 🙏— KTR (@KTRBRS) December 3, 2023
Not saddened over the result today, but surely disappointed as it was not in expected lines for us. But we will take this in our stride as a learning and will bounce back…
Telangana: Komatireddy Rajagopal of Congress heads towards a comfortable win with a margin of 36,200 votes in Munugode over his nearest rival Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy who has secured 72,097 votes after 20 rounds. Komatireddy had jumped from Congress to BJP necessitating bye-polls, where he lost to Prabhakar Reddy. Ahead of elections, he jumped to Congress.
Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Kailash Vijay Vargiya says Chief Minister will be decided in New Delhi. Kailash is leading comfortably over Sanjay Shukla of Congress with a margin of 28,590 votes after nine rounds.
VIDEO | MP elections 2023: "Our leaders in Delhi will decide about the CM," says BJP leader @KailashOnline.#AssemblyElectionsWithPTI #MadhyaPradeshElection2023 pic.twitter.com/I3NbxKs0B2— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 3, 2023