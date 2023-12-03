Live blog: Assembly Election results
Counting underway in 4 states

"We will overcome temporary setbacks and prepare ourselves fully for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections along with the INDIA parties. Thanks people of Telangana for the mandate," AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge

Telangana: KTR congratulates Congress party on winning.

According to ECI, Congress leading in 64 seats out of 119.

Telangana: Komatireddy Rajagopal of Congress heads towards a comfortable win with a margin of 36,200 votes in Munugode over his nearest rival Koosukuntla Prabhakar Reddy who has secured 72,097 votes after 20 rounds. Komatireddy had jumped from Congress to BJP necessitating bye-polls, where he lost to Prabhakar Reddy. Ahead of elections, he jumped to Congress.

ECI trends at 3pm

Madhya Pradesh: BJP leader Kailash Vijay Vargiya says Chief Minister will be decided in New Delhi. Kailash is leading comfortably over Sanjay Shukla of Congress with a margin of 28,590 votes after nine rounds.