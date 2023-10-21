AR Rahman Chennai concert: Fans angry as organiser ACTC denies many refund claims

Sowparnika S, who had purchased tickets worth Rs 12,000 in total for her family, also couldn’t enter the gate. “My mother fainted outside and we had to rush her out. I explained our terrible experience at the concert and had emailed them requesting a refund after they tweeted in September. But they only sent one automated reply after I sent them three emails,” she complained. Sowparnika is also not sure yet if she will receive her refund.

Meanwhile, Madhu Karthik (name changed) who managed to get Rs 20,000 refunded informed TNM that it was only possible because she procured ACTC’s CEO Hemanth Raja’s contact and repeatedly texted him over a span of 10 days.

Speaking to TNM, she said that there was a lot of confusion over which email ID to send refund requests to. AR Rahman on September 11 had shared an email ID related to BToS Productions, a concert management company that he is associated with, asking fans to send refund requests and assuring a response. But a week later, ACTC Events gave another email ID. “Despite having emailed ACTC, there was no proper response and we felt cheated for the second time by AR Rahman,” Madhu said.

She added, “I decided to contact the CEO directly and procured his number. After repeatedly texting him, he processed my refund. While in conversation, I had asked how many tickets ACTC had refunded to which Hemanth responded that only 867 out of the thousands of requests were genuine although their Twitter statement said 2,500. So, I immediately asked him how ACTC arrived at ‘867’ and how they verified thousands of emails requesting refunds, but he didn't answer my questions. This makes the refund seem like a total scam.”

An X (formerly Twitter) user @SVRohith28 sought transparency from ACTC Events and asked, “...only 1,500 done and 1,000 more to go? How many emails have you got?” Another user @prashanthrv said, “‘Valid requests’- How do you plan to validate that? And you had oversold at least 25,000 tickets. But you’re saying only 2,500 here. Delaying the right action so that people forget is a very good strategy.”