‘Our team will respond’: AR Rahman’s assurance to fans who could not attend concert

The Marakkuma Nenjam music concert which happened on Sunday, left many attendees disappointed. Chaos prevailed at the venue owing to overcrowding. Angry fans alleged that the event management company oversold the tickets which led to a stampede-like-situation. Some were injured. Some women complained of being groped in the melee.

Many people who shelled out Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 etc, had to leave the venue without attending the concert as a result.

Several fans who could not witness the event or were injured in the scuffle took to social media, venting their anger against AR Rahman and ACTC events, the event organiser.

The inadequate arrangements by the police also was criticised. Police said that against the venue’s capacity of 20,000 people, 30,000 of them had turned out. In contradiction, the event organisers claim that the venue had a capacity of 1,00,000 people.

Earlier in the day, the event organiser, ACTC Events, in a statement assured of compensating the attendees who could not attend the event due to overcrowding.