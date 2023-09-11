‘Our team will respond’: AR Rahman’s assurance to fans who could not attend concert

Following wide-spread criticism of poor event management at the Marakkuma Nenjam concert in Chennai, music composer AR Rahman on Monday, September 11, promised to address the grievances of those who could not attend the event despite having a valid ticket.
Taking to Twitter, AR Rahman wrote, “Dearest Chennai Makkale, those of you who purchased tickets and weren’t able to enter owing to unfortunate circumstances, please do share a copy of your ticket purchase to arr4chennai@btos.in along with your grievances. Our team will respond asap.”
The Marakkuma Nenjam music concert which happened on Sunday, left many attendees disappointed. Chaos prevailed at the venue owing to overcrowding. Angry fans alleged that the event management company oversold the tickets which led to a stampede-like-situation. Some were injured. Some women complained of being groped in the melee.
Many people who shelled out Rs 5,000, Rs 10,000 etc, had to leave the venue without attending the concert as a result.
Several fans who could not witness the event or were injured in the scuffle took to social media, venting their anger against AR Rahman and ACTC events, the event organiser.
The inadequate arrangements by the police also was criticised. Police said that against the venue’s capacity of 20,000 people, 30,000 of them had turned out. In contradiction, the event organisers claim that the venue had a capacity of 1,00,000 people.
Earlier in the day, the event organiser, ACTC Events, in a statement assured of compensating the attendees who could not attend the event due to overcrowding.
“Grateful to Chennai and the legendary @arrahman Sir! The incredible response, the overwhelming crowd made our show a massive success. Those who couldn't attend on overcrowding, Our sincere apologies. We take full responsibility and accountable. We are with you. #MarakkumaNenjam.” (sic)
The statement came under severe criticism, for giving a half-hearted apology and not acknowledging their failure.