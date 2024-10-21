Amid Coldplay ticket frenzy, independent musicians in India are still struggling

Speculations, little disguised as theories, began to spread, the way they do when something unpleasant happens, after tickets were sold out for the January 2025 Coldplay concert in India. After two of their shows were fully booked within minutes of opening, the British rock band announced a third concert, which also sold out all too soon. Diehard fans were appalled to find themselves in queue behind lakhs of others online even after waiting for hours. Posts called the frenzy nothing but a way to show off and create Instagram reels. They claimed that many who had booked tickets were not real fans. Memes mocked those who became ‘fans’ of Coldplay after hearing just a verse of ‘Yellow’ and another of ‘Paradise’.

But if you’ve been a regular at concerts of Indian bands, you’d be surprised for other reasons. Where, you’d wonder, is this crowd – or even one-tenth of the crowd – when independent musicians perform across the country? Ticketed shows rarely run to a full house and opportunities for indie bands and musicians are limited. Barring a few, they have always been a struggling lot in India.

“You would not even know about new independent bands, much less be able to watch them perform, unless you catch them at a music festival. It’s rare to watch them play live even in pubs,” says Hari, an IT professional and rock music aficionado.

Indian bands cannot be expected to have the same kind of reception as international ones, says Khalid Ahmed, vocalist and founder member of the Kashmiri / Urdu rock band Parvaaz. “Pink Floyd would not have been Pink Floyd if they had come from UP. The band culture has been there in the West for ages but it is only picking up in India,” he says.