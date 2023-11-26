Tragedy at CUSAT tech fest: Four students who died in stampede identified

The four students who lost their lives in a stampede during the annual tech festival, 'Dhishna’ of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT), have been identified. The incident occurred on Saturday, November 25, just before the start of a music concert featuring singer Nikita Gandhi.

The deceased students have been identified as Athul Thampi from Koothattukulam, Ann Rifta from North Paravur, Sarah Thomas from Thamarassery and Albin Joseph from Palakkad.

The stampede unfolded around 7 pm when a sudden rainfall prompted students to seek shelter in the auditorium adjacent to the canteen on the campus. The students rushed into the auditorium that was already jam packed, resulting in chaos. According to reports, the students who wished to attend the music concert had been given passes, but when the downpour started, students without passes and even others gathered around rushed into the auditorium.