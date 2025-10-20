Ache unmasked: A Pulitzer-winning poet documents Gaza's agony

Mosab, who had been studying in the US for four years, was back home in Gaza when the October 7 attack by Hamas took place in 2023. The Israeli retaliation that followed soon morphed into a genocide, that in two years, took the lives of more than 68000 Palestinians.

In November 2023, Mosab was barely 30 and a father of three. His youngest child Mostafa was a US citizen and had an American passport, which the family hoped would help in their journey out of Gaza. They did not want to leave the rest of their family there, parents and uncles and aunts and cousins. But they had to think of the children. Little did Mosab think that he – a writer, teacher and the founder of the first English library in Gaza – would be taken for a Hamas member, blindfolded and dragged away from his family and tortured.

For days before that, they were sheltered in a school of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), sleeping separately in rooms for men and women, among dozens of others. Refugee camps were not new to Mosab, he was born and raised in one till he was nine. His father was born in one. Even his grandparents had spent their time there.

I dream still about my grandfather,

how much I want to pick oranges with him in Yaffa.

But my grandfather died, Yaffa is occupied,

and oranges no longer grow in his weeping groves.

– ‘My Dreams as a Child’, Forest of Noise

They decided to leave, Maram and he – lovers since teenagers, married young – so their children will have the childhood that they were deprived of. But at an Israeli checkpoint on the way to the Rafah border crossing, Mosab was taken away. He describes the uncertainty of the hours he spent away from his family in his New Yorker essay A Palestinian Poet’s Perilous Journey Out of Gaza, that would come out a month later in Christmas 2023. The essay would bring him his Pulitzer in 2025.

But Mosab's pain never dwindles, not when he is finally released by someone who recognises him, not when they escape to Cairo and find an abode at a friend's, not even when they land in New York and Mosab gets a job to teach at the Syracuse University that he graduated from. There would be days he could not get hold of his mother or when Mara couldn't reach her people and their children would be upset not knowing what happened to their friends.