How a Union govt survey allows states to fraudulently declare they are manual scavenging free

On October 25, 2024, Goa declared itself free of manual scavenging. Further down south, The Hindu reported that the state of Kerala has also declared itself free of manual scavenging on October 28, 2024.

Ironically, Goa’s announcement came nine months after the state witnessed a manual scavenger death when a 28-year-old man lost his life to asphyxiation after falling into a septic tank in Mapusa on January 12. Kerala made the declaration a month after Joy, a sanitation worker, died in the state’s capital city of Thiruvananthapuram after falling into the Amayizhanjan canal while cleaning the drain. Just a month before that, two workers died in Kozhikode while cleaning a restaurant sewage tank.

Manual scavenging is banned in India by law, but these reported cases of manual scavenger deaths show that the practice still exists. In that case, how are states able to claim they are manual scavenging-free? The answer lies in a digital survey by the Union government that is underway in several states, which asks for proof to the workers that they do manual scavenging, including photos.

The other major legal loophole is the definition of ‘manual scavenging’ and ‘hazardous cleaning’. Though septic tanks and sewers have increased in numbers, the cleaning of these is essentially the same work. However, it comes under the category of ‘hazardous cleaning’ and is legally permissible if workers are given ‘protective gears’.



The surveyors, that includes municipalities and local bodies, are directed to upload clear, solo photographs of manual scavengers engaged in this dehumanising labour, following a set of exhausting guidelines. Manual scavengers are expected to stand straight and look directly into the camera for an ideal shot. The survey, without mincing words, can only be termed a hogwash, enabling the states to fudge data to prove that manual scavenging does not exist in the country.

“Despite an elaborate process outlined on paper, the government is not able to identify manual scavengers because they are not willing to. The government should come out of its colonial mindset and denial and acknowledge that manual scavenging is prevalent in the country. Only then can it be eradicated. Anybody who talks about this is seen as an enemy. But we are just trying to uphold the dignity of the country and its citizens,” said activist and Safai Karamchari Andolan (SKA) national convener Bezwada Wilson.

An elaborate procedure with problematic requirements

The Union government has so far conducted two national surveys – in 2013 and 2018 – and a self-declaring survey via a mobile application to identify manual scavengers is underway.