Supreme Court orders eradication of manual scavenging, yet again

> The Union should take appropriate measures, frame policies, and issue directions to all statutory bodies, including corporations, railways, cantonments, as well as agencies under its control, to ensure that manual sewer cleaning is completely eradicated in a phased manner. The Union should also issue guidelines and directions that no sewer cleaning work is outsourced by any contractors or agencies, and that no individuals should enter sewers, for any purpose.

> All states and Union Territories are directed to ensure that all departments, agencies, corporations, and other agencies ensure that guidelines and directions framed by the Union government are embodied in their own guidelines and directions; the states are specifically directed to ensure that such directions are applicable to all municipalities and local bodies functioning within their territories.

> The Union, states, and Union Territories are directed to ensure that full rehabilitation, including employment to the next of kin, education to the wards, and skill training, ensured for sewage workers and those who die.

> Union and state governments should ensure that the compensation for sewer deaths is increased to Rs 30 lakhs.

> In case of sewer victims suffering disabilities, depending upon the severity of disabilities, compensation shall be disbursed. However, the minimum compensation shall not be less than Rs 10 lakhs. If the disability is permanent and renders the victim economically helpless, the compensation shall not be less than Rs 20 lakhs.

> The appropriate government should devise a suitable mechanism to ensure accountability, especially wherever sewer deaths occur in the course of contractual or outsourced work. This accountability shall be in the form of cancellation of contract and imposition of monetary liability, aimed at deterring the practice.

> The Union should devise a model contract that can be used by the agencies and corporations complying to the 2013 Act and rules. In the event of any mishap, the agency would lose its contract, and possibly be blacklisted. This model of contract shall also be used by all states and Union Territories.

> The National Commission for Safai Karamcharis (NCSK), National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST), and the Secretary, Union Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, shall, within three months from the issue of the court order, draw modalities for the conduct of a national survey. The survey shall be ideally conducted and completed in the next one year. To ensure that it does not suffer the same fate as the previous ones, appropriate models shall be prepared to educate and train all concerned committees.

> The Union, states, and Union Territories are hereby required to set up scholarships to ensure that the dependents of sewer victims are given meaningful education.

> The National Legal Services Authority (NALSA) shall also be part of the consultations toward framing the aforesaid policies. It shall also be involved, in coordination with state and district legal services committees, for the planning and implementation of the survey. The NALSA shall also frame appropriate models for easy disbursement of compensation.

> The Union, states, and Union Territories should ensure coordination with all the commissions (NCSK, NCSC, NCST) for setting up of state and district level committees and commissions in a time bound manner. Constant monitoring of vacancies and their filling up shall take place.

> A portal and a dashboard containing all relevant information, including information relating to sewer deaths and victims, the status of compensation disbursement, rehabilitation measures taken, and existing and available rehabilitation policies shall be developed and launched at an early date.

‘Need political will to prevent manual scavenging deaths’

Reacting to the judgement, activist Bezwada Wilson said that the judgement is a fair one. However, he recalled that the court had passed a similar judgement in 2014 asking the government to take steps to eradicate manual scavenging in a phased manner. “After a decade, again we are at the same place. Why has it not started for the past ten years? And even now, the quantum of the problem is not assessed by the Union government. The sewage and septic tank deaths in the country are rapidly increasing. The reason for that is that while the construction of toilets has rapidly grown, mechanisation of cleaning tanks has not started,” he said. Wilson added that the root causes are not properly reported to the court by the authorities.

Stating that Union and state governments lack a political will in the matter, he said, “In order to take the court order forward, we need political will. That is really missing. The implementation cannot be done by court alone, it has to be done by the elected government and court together. The court’s monitoring is definitely valuable, they have to monitor. Along with that, the Union and state governments must monitor the implementation agencies.”

Further, he said that the Union government has not taken a single step to mechanise the scavenging process. “[The Union government] is expecting some universities, IITs, or some students to develop machines. Those machines only have limited technology. The Union government has to establish sanitation technological institutions and they should keep evolving according to changing problems, in order to resolve the issue,” he explained.

“However, one good thing is that the petition has not been disposed of, but has been posted to February. Let us see how the state and Union governments will respond to this,” Wilson said, adding that he hopes for some action from the government’s side this time.