‘We won, father’: Congress’ Chandy Oommen sweeps Puthuppally by 53907 votes

“We won, father,” Chandy Oommen wrote in an emotional Facebook post after his victory in Kerala’s Puthuppally Assembly constituency, sharing a photo of himself standing beside former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy’s grave.

The Congress leader secured a commanding win in Puthuppally on Monday, May 4, polling 84,031 votes in total and defeating CPM’s KM Radhakrishnan by a massive margin of 53,907 votes.

The 40-year-old leader’s campaign had stood out, as he travelled across the constituency on a bicycle to meet voters in person while completely avoiding flex boards and posters to cut costs. He had also notably announced that the campaign funds would instead be used to build houses for the homeless in the constituency.