Kerala Election Results 2026 Live: UDF leads in 100 seats, Pinarayi trailing

Results for the Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry are being announced today, setting the stage for crucial political shifts across regions.

In Kerala, the spotlight is on a closely fought bipolar contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). The election is being seen as a key test of whether the LDF can yet again defy Kerala’s long-standing pattern of alternating governments and secure an unprecedented third consecutive term.

The state, which has 140 Assembly constituencies spread across 14 districts, requires 71 seats to form a majority. Voting was conducted in a single phase on April 9, with a voter turnout of 78.2%. The counting will be conducted in 43 centres.

The state witnessed a high-voltage campaign between both the parties; the BJP also remains a key contender in many segments.

While several exit polls have suggested that the LDF may fall short of retaining power for a third straight term, these projections are sometimes proven to be unreliable.

As trends and results begin to emerge, all eyes remain on whether the incumbent front can rewrite political precedent or if the UDF will stage a comeback.