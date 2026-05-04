Kerala Election Results 2026 Live: UDF leads in 100 seats, Pinarayi trailing
Kerala

Kerala Election Results 2026 Live: UDF leads in 100 seats, Pinarayi trailing

Counting is underway in Kerala’s 140 Assembly constituencies, where the ruling LDF is attempting to secure a rare third consecutive term. The UDF, meanwhile, is looking to capitalise on anti-incumbency and stage a comeback.

Results for the Assembly elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, and the Union Territory of Puducherry are being announced today, setting the stage for crucial political shifts across regions.

In Kerala, the spotlight is on a closely fought bipolar contest between the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF), led by the Communist Party of India (Marxist), and the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). The election is being seen as a key test of whether the LDF can yet again defy Kerala’s long-standing pattern of alternating governments and secure an unprecedented third consecutive term.

The state, which has 140 Assembly constituencies spread across 14 districts, requires 71 seats to form a majority. Voting was conducted in a single phase on April 9, with a voter turnout of 78.2%. The counting will be conducted in 43 centres.

The state witnessed a high-voltage campaign between both the parties; the BJP also remains a key contender in many segments.

While several exit polls have suggested that the LDF may fall short of retaining power for a third straight term, these projections are sometimes proven to be unreliable.

As trends and results begin to emerge, all eyes remain on whether the incumbent front can rewrite political precedent or if the UDF will stage a comeback.

BJP leader and former Union minister V Muraleedharan wins Kazhakkootam constituency. NDA has secured 3 seats in the Assembly so far. 

The NDA has opened its account in Kerala, with B.B. Gopakumar winning from Chathannoor.

LDF ally Kerala Congress (M) loses all 12 seats it contested from. Party leader Jose K Mani says, "Will discuss the reasons for failure in detail within the party and the LDF."

"My victory is a reflection of the people's wish to correct the wrongdoings of the CPI(M) leadership," says expelled CPI(M) leader V Kunhikrishnan on his victory in Payyannur.

Congress' Chandy Oommen emerges victorious in Puthuppally with a margin of 52,907 votes.

Expelled CPI(M) leader V. Kunhikrishnan is leading by nearly 7,000 votes in Payyannur. The sitting MLA, CPI(M)’s T.I. Madhusoodanan, had won the seat in 2021 with a margin of around 50,000 votes. Kunhikrishnan was expelled from the party in January after he publicly alleged financial irregularities in the collection and utilisation of funds, including those linked to a martyr’s fund.

Congress veteran Ramesh Chennithala wins Haripad constituency with a margin of 23,377 votes.

Congress' VS Joy leads by over 14,000 votes in Thavanur, Malappuram. IUML leader PK Kunhalikkutty calls it an example of the district's secular credentials.

"It is a thumping victory for the UDF. It is the result of the front's team work," IUML leader Panakkad Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.

Almost five hours into counting, UDF leads in 102 seats, LDF in 36, and BJP in 2.

In Palakkad, UDF's Ramesh Pisharody has gained a lead of over 8,000 votes, overtaking BJP's Sobha Surendran.

In Kazhakoottam, BJP's V Muraleedharan gains a lead of 8+ votes in the seventh round of counting.

Pinarayi Vijayan picks up lead in Dharmadom for the first time as counting enters sixth round.

NDA raises lead to 2, Sobha Surendran reclaims lead in Palakkad, Rajeev Chandrasekhar leads Nemom.

KPCC head Sunny Joseph regains Peravoor, KK Shailaja trails

Pinarayi Vijayan trails in Dharmadom by over 1000 votes as fifth round counting progresses.

K. K. Shailaja maintains a steady lead in Peravoor, even as LDF leaders, including Pinarayi Vijayan, trail.

Fourteen ministers, including CM Pinarayi Vijayan, are trailing in Kerala as the UDF crosses 90 seats, while the LDF drops to 39 and the NDA holds 4.

KPCC head Sunny Joseph says counting trend shows a clear UDF wave.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan trails by over 700 votes in Dharmadom as first round counting concludes.

After first round of counting, UDF leads in almost 90 seats, LDF at 45; NDA maintains a lead in 4 seats.

Kerala EVM counting begins, with UDF leading in more seats than the LDF.

As the strong room's key goes missing in Kalamassery. Officials break open the lock. Counting to begin soon.

UDF and LDF leading in almost equal number of seats as postal votes are counted. NDA leading in 4 seats

Ahead of counting, Kalamassery constituency's strong room key missing. Officials begin search

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