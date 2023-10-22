VS Achuthanandan, uncompromising Communist, turns 100

If, in the autumn of 1946, a 23-year-old Communist worker, beaten black and blue and thought dead, had not been discovered breathing, he would have been dumped in a forest somewhere near Pala in central Kerala, his name judiciously added to the list of party martyrs: VS Achuthanandan, comrade who fought against the draconian Travancore Dewan’s rule and breathed life into many worker revolts. But, like in a movie, one of the men tasked with ditching the ‘body’ heard him move and alerted the others. VS Achuthanandan has since lived to tell his tale, continue his fights, rule the homeland, and turn a hundred years old. On Friday, October 20, he became a centenarian.

A Communist Party of India member since before he turned 18, VS (as everyone inside and outside political circles call him) went with the Marxists when the party split in 1964. He and N Sankaraiah of Tamil Nadu remain the only two living members of the original 32 who left the Communist Party of India and formed the CPI(M). Nearly everything, from positions of power to starting a family, happened a little later than others for VS. He was 44 when he first became a legislator, 82 when he finally became Chief Minister of Kerala.

Even after he withdrew from active politics a few years ago, owing to failing health in his 90s, the papers dutifully printed a photo every October 20 of VS having a meal with his family, his trademark laugh visible above a playful caption suggesting that Kerala’s oldest Communist didn’t like revealing his age. But five years ago, VS suffered a stroke and his movements – even his stride with his famously hunched shoulders – were restricted and he was no longer seen in public. He still had the morning papers read to him every day, his son Arun Kumar said, on the occasion of his father turning 100. It’d be hard to separate the man from his passion for public affairs, for knowing what went on in the lives of his fellow beings. Working for the people, among the people, was something he began doing as a child.